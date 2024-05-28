Dundee bouldering gym Block10 on 40,000 visits after start-up loan help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bouldering gym Block10 on 40,000 visits after start-up loan help

A passion for rock climbing saw Gavin Christie open the Dundee venue last January.

Gavin Christie, owner of Block10. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Gavin Christie, owner of Block10. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Dundee gym Block10, built on the back of its owner’s passion for rock climbing, has had more than 40,000 visits in its first year.

And now boss Gavin Christie has his eyes on opening a second location and hosting events with Red Bull athletes after the energy drink giant caught wind of his social media posts.

His bouldering and strength and conditioning gym opened in 2023, after Gavin decided to turn his love for climbing into his profession.

Having worked away from the city for a number of years, he ploughed his life savings into the North Isla Street operation.

But after realising it was not enough, he was awarded a £25,000 start-up loan from the British Business Back to cover the shortfall.

This money allowed Gavin to lease the unit which houses his gym and build the 558 m2 bouldering wall.

Block10 40,000 visits

Since then, 40,000 visits have been registered, and although he remains tight-lipped as to where, there are plans for a second unit in the future.

“I had been climbing for about five or six years before opening in January last year,” he said.

“Id worked away from home for a long time and wanted to do something closer to here.

“I thought, what do I like doing? And rock climbing is one of my favourite things to do.

“It’s bouldering, so its smaller walls and you fall on a crash mat if you fall.

“There’s a strength and conditioning gym in the unit as well.

Kettlebells on offer at Block10. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It has been really popular so far. We have had 40,000 visits in the 12 months or so since we have opened.

“It was quite hard to start with, but it is going well now.

“Red Bull got in contact, they liked what we were doing on social media. We have a partnership with them now.

“It is in the early stages, and we are trying to put together some events with them. Hopefully we can bring some of their athletes to the gym and work with them.”

Start-up loan

Gavin thanked the British Business Bank, which is publicly owned, for the £25,000 loan.

He added: “I can’t overstate how valuable the support and funding from the start-up loans programme has been.

“I pulled all my savings together to start Block10, but it wasn’t enough, so the funding was essential for opening the gym.

Gavin Christie and his dog, Gimli, at Block 10. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The overall level of funding support in Dundee shows just how well it is helping entrepreneurs like me succeed in our new business endeavours.”

Business owners in Dundee have now received over £2 million of funding since the launch of the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, delivering 225 loans.

A gym user enjoying the climbing walls at Block10. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Barry McCulloch, senior manager at the British Business Bank, said: “New businesses, like Block10, bring a lot of value to the Scottish economy and the local communities in which they’re based.

“It’s great to see how Gavin’s business is booming, providing a space for people from Dundee and beyond to enjoy.”

