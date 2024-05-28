Dundee bouldering gym Block10 on 40,000 visits after start-up loan help

Dundee gym Block10, built on the back of its owner’s passion for rock climbing, has had more than 40,000 visits in its first year.

And now boss Gavin Christie has his eyes on opening a second location and hosting events with Red Bull athletes after the energy drink giant caught wind of his social media posts.

His bouldering and strength and conditioning gym opened in 2023, after Gavin decided to turn his love for climbing into his profession.

Having worked away from the city for a number of years, he ploughed his life savings into the North Isla Street operation.

But after realising it was not enough, he was awarded a £25,000 start-up loan from the British Business Back to cover the shortfall.

This money allowed Gavin to lease the unit which houses his gym and build the 558 m2 bouldering wall.

Block10 40,000 visits

Since then, 40,000 visits have been registered, and although he remains tight-lipped as to where, there are plans for a second unit in the future.

“I had been climbing for about five or six years before opening in January last year,” he said.

“Id worked away from home for a long time and wanted to do something closer to here.

“I thought, what do I like doing? And rock climbing is one of my favourite things to do.

“It’s bouldering, so its smaller walls and you fall on a crash mat if you fall.

“There’s a strength and conditioning gym in the unit as well.

“It has been really popular so far. We have had 40,000 visits in the 12 months or so since we have opened.

“It was quite hard to start with, but it is going well now.

“Red Bull got in contact, they liked what we were doing on social media. We have a partnership with them now.

“It is in the early stages, and we are trying to put together some events with them. Hopefully we can bring some of their athletes to the gym and work with them.”

Start-up loan

Gavin thanked the British Business Bank, which is publicly owned, for the £25,000 loan.

He added: “I can’t overstate how valuable the support and funding from the start-up loans programme has been.

“I pulled all my savings together to start Block10, but it wasn’t enough, so the funding was essential for opening the gym.

“The overall level of funding support in Dundee shows just how well it is helping entrepreneurs like me succeed in our new business endeavours.”

Business owners in Dundee have now received over £2 million of funding since the launch of the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, delivering 225 loans.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager at the British Business Bank, said: “New businesses, like Block10, bring a lot of value to the Scottish economy and the local communities in which they’re based.

“It’s great to see how Gavin’s business is booming, providing a space for people from Dundee and beyond to enjoy.”