Fife’s Eden Mill announces Old Course Hotel partnership ahead of distillery opening

The drinks company has opened a gin and whisky experience room at the luxury St Andrews hotel

Eden Mill have announced a partnership with the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Julie Howden
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Eden Mill has signed an exclusive partnership with St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel weeks before its new distillery is completed.

The Guardbridge drinks company will provide a a gin and whisky flight experience in a private tasting room at the luxury venue.

Eden Mill is expected to open its new £8 million distillery at the Eden Campus this summer.

Around 40 jobs are expected to be created once it is fully open, which bosses say will “revolutionise” the business.

The distillery will become operational this year and will open to the public next spring.

Eden Mill and the Old Course Hotel

The gin and whisky experiences will be held in a private tasting room opposite the bar which looks across the 17th green on the Old Course.

Each session will include a welcome drink, an explanation about each spirit and a chance to sample the range.

Customers sampling Eden Mill gin at the Eden Mill experience in the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Julie Howden

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, said: “St Andrews is our home — and we’re immensely proud of where we’re from — so it made absolute sense to collaborate with the iconic Old Course Hotel, a world-renowned destination for luxury experiences.

“We want to provide an unforgettable showcase for locals and visitors alike, educating gin lovers on locally-sourced botanicals and how to serve their favourite gin, as well as presenting our wonderful range of single malts to whisky fans.

“The experience will tell the Eden Mill story so far, and announce our very exciting plans for the future.”

Eden Mill whisky

Eden Mill launched its first limited edition single malt in 2018.

Bottle number one of 300 from the limited release first bottling achieved a record sale of £7,100 through Whisky Auctioneer.

The Eden Mill whisky experience flight. Image: Julie Howden

It was the first whisky to be distilled and bottled in St Andrews for nearly 160 years.

The drinks company has a 50-year land lease deal with St Andrews University for its carbon-neutral distillery.

Power and heat for the stills will be supplied by a local energy network generated by biomass plant and field electricity.

Solar panels will also be installed by the university on the roof of the distillery.

The whisky-making process will use water for distillation straight from the biomass and, once used, the leftover water will journey back to the biomass to be reused.

Carbon produced in making the spirit will be captured for the university’s chemistry department  for academic use on site.

