Dundee legal firm Blackadders to move into new offices

Dundee legal firm Blackadders will move to new offices in the city centre later this year.

The law firm and wealth management firm will move into DC Thomson’s Meadowside building.

Blackadders will have a dedicated entrance to the building from Euclid Crescent and reception and client meeting rooms on the ground floor as well exclusive occupation of the first floor.

Nearly 130 staff members will move to the recently refurbished open plan office.

Blackadders Dundee office upgrade

The law firm’s Dundee office has been based on Reform Street in the city for over 90 years.

Blackadders recently announced its highest sales in its 250-year history.

The DC Thomson building is just 150 metres from the current offices.

A 12-week building programme will commence shortly and Blackadders hopes to be in the new office by autumn 2024.

Emma Gray, joint managing partner of Blackadders, said: “It’s fantastic to be staying in the centre, sharing the premises of another well-known Dundee business and an iconic building in the city.

“It’s just a stone’s throw away from our current office but it’s light years ahead in terms of facilities, comfort and technology. We can’t wait to move in.”

The offices will contain Blackadders staff who work in legal and support services across commercial property, corporate, employment, dispute resolution, family law, private client, property, residential and rural land and business.

Joint managing partner Ryan McKay adds: “This state-of-the-art office will complement our other Scottish premises in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It shows our strong commitment to Dundee and offers a bright and flexible office environment for our employees.”

City centre footfall

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson, said he was pleased to announce the lease agreement.

He noted DC Thomson and Blackadders having offices in the centre helps with footfall in Dundee.

He said: “We have a degree of hybrid working now which gives our own colleagues greater flexibility. It also means we have more capacity in our building.

“The regeneration of Dundee continues with transformative projects like the Waterfront, the V&A Dundee, The Eden Project, The MacManus, and the development of the key life sciences buildings and Dundee University.

“We are proud to continue to play our part, including the significant investment we have made in the redevelopment and refurbishment of our unique Meadowside HQ.”