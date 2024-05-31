Bakery producing ‘Dundee roll’ wins tasty supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bakery producing ‘Dundee roll’ wins tasty supermarket deal

The deal means an extra 40,000 Dundee rolls are made each week, which the bakery says are slightly larger than average.

By Rob McLaren
To go with story by Rob McLaren. Murdoch Allan Dundee roll Picture shows; Murdoch Allan - Paul and Katrina Allan with the new Dundee Roll product.. dundee. Supplied by Murdoch Allan Date; 24/04/2024
A bakery producing tens of thousands ‘Dundee rolls’ every week has now won a supermarket contract.

Murdoch Allan acquired the Teviotdale bakery in South Road, Dundee, earlier this year.

Since the deal, the Aberdeenshire-headquartered firm has dedicated a new roll to the city.

The Dundee roll is a large bread roll with a golden crisp outer and white fluffy inner, which Murdoch Allan say is “ideal” for filled lunchtime rolls.

It has been producing 20,000 Dundee rolls a day.

But this will significantly increase thanks to the deal with Morrisons supermarket.

Taking a bite of the market

Morrisons will stock the Dundee rolls in 12 of its stores, meaning an increase in production of 40,000 rolls a week.

Murdoch Allan’s managing director Paul Allan said: “We’re proud of the long-standing relationship we’ve built with Morrisions and are delighted that they’ve agreed to put the Dundee roll onto their shelves.

“We think customers will love this addition to their bakery options.

Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan are proud of the Dundee roll which is now available at Morrisons supermarket. Image: Murdoch Allan

“There’s no better feeling than walking down the supermarket aisle and seeing our range of products that have been baked by our teams in Aberdeen and Dundee who are completely committed to quality and taste.”

The deal with Morrissons will help to create job opportunities at the new Dundee base in Southern Road.

Currently employing nine staff in Dundee, it is expecting to double this number of city workers.

Where can you buy a Dundee roll?

The Morrisons stores stocking the product are located from Dundee to Peterhead.

It is also available in independent shops throughout Dundee and in Murdoch Allan’s own bakery outlets in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Mr Allan said he hopes the Dundee roll will become as synonymous with Dundee as the buttery is in Aberdeen.

Morrisons in Dundee.

He adds: “It’s great to see the ovens firing and the production line slowly getting busier again.

“Bread rolls have been produced at our Dundee bakery for more than 50 years so it seemed only fitting to dedicate a roll to the city where they are made.”

Murdoch Allan has its headquarters in Hatton, Aberdeenshire. It employs more than 150 people and has outlets in Hatton, Peterhead, Turriff, Fraserburgh, and Mintlaw, as well as Thains in Aberdeen.

