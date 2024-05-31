Bakery producing ‘Dundee roll’ wins tasty supermarket deal

A bakery producing tens of thousands ‘Dundee rolls’ every week has now won a supermarket contract.

Murdoch Allan acquired the Teviotdale bakery in South Road, Dundee, earlier this year.

Since the deal, the Aberdeenshire-headquartered firm has dedicated a new roll to the city.

The Dundee roll is a large bread roll with a golden crisp outer and white fluffy inner, which Murdoch Allan say is “ideal” for filled lunchtime rolls.

It has been producing 20,000 Dundee rolls a day.

But this will significantly increase thanks to the deal with Morrisons supermarket.

Taking a bite of the market

Morrisons will stock the Dundee rolls in 12 of its stores, meaning an increase in production of 40,000 rolls a week.

Murdoch Allan’s managing director Paul Allan said: “We’re proud of the long-standing relationship we’ve built with Morrisions and are delighted that they’ve agreed to put the Dundee roll onto their shelves.

“We think customers will love this addition to their bakery options.

“There’s no better feeling than walking down the supermarket aisle and seeing our range of products that have been baked by our teams in Aberdeen and Dundee who are completely committed to quality and taste.”

The deal with Morrissons will help to create job opportunities at the new Dundee base in Southern Road.

Currently employing nine staff in Dundee, it is expecting to double this number of city workers.

Where can you buy a Dundee roll?

The Morrisons stores stocking the product are located from Dundee to Peterhead.

It is also available in independent shops throughout Dundee and in Murdoch Allan’s own bakery outlets in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Mr Allan said he hopes the Dundee roll will become as synonymous with Dundee as the buttery is in Aberdeen.

He adds: “It’s great to see the ovens firing and the production line slowly getting busier again.

“Bread rolls have been produced at our Dundee bakery for more than 50 years so it seemed only fitting to dedicate a roll to the city where they are made.”

Murdoch Allan has its headquarters in Hatton, Aberdeenshire. It employs more than 150 people and has outlets in Hatton, Peterhead, Turriff, Fraserburgh, and Mintlaw, as well as Thains in Aberdeen.