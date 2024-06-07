Perthshire Grand Theft Auto games tester-turned-environmental investor’s plans for wind turbines inside buildings

“My Dad was worried about videogames being a legitimate career. Until he saw a job advert in The Courier.”

Gordon Ross has led a varied career. Fresh from studying physics and computing, he applied for a job at DMA Design as a quality assurance tester.

He would eventually go on to pick-out flaws and bugs in a game that went on to become one of the most popular franchises of all time, Grand Theft Auto.

And now, having worked across the world with Disney and Sony, Gordon oversees investment in what he calls “deep tech”.

Among the projects he has helped start is a hydrogen reactor built in Italy and a new way of building wind turbines inside buildings.

Wind turbines inside buildings

Gordon’s latest venture, Air Innovation Robotics, looks to use robotics and AI to harness wind power through small, modular vertical wind turbines.

Because of the way they are built, they could be housed inside buildings, removing possible objections from people upset at how turbines might affect the countryside, he explains.

“People would be able to walk right by them without knowing they were generating power,” he said.

“I want to develop projects that are part of a circular economy and good for the environment.

“And innovation is at the heart of everything we do. It’s about pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and creating a better future for generations to come.

“As a games developer, we would build worlds and universes pretty much from scrap.

“We had to think not just how the game would look and work, but how people playing it would interpret the environment.

“You build these universes and then need to teach people how they work and how they can interact with it.

“And this thinking goes into how I approach these innovative projects too.

“Changing how we live in this world will be an evolution, not a revolution.”

Grand Theft Auto and testing games

Gordon grew up in Auchterarder, and worked in Dundee at the now-famous DMA Design.

They were responsible for Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto, which went on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

“Growing up in Perthshire, surrounded by the stunning landscapes of Tayside, I developed a deep appreciation for the beauty of our natural world.

“It’s this connection to our environment that drives my passion for sustainable energy solutions.

“Dundee has always been a hub of creativity and ingenuity. It’s where I took my first steps in the world of technology, working alongside a talented team on projects that would shape the future of gaming and beyond.

“My dad, when I explained I was keen on getting into the video games industry when it still wasn’t really that well known, was a bit worried.

“He was worried about videogames being a legitimate career. Until he saw a job advert in The Courier. It seemed to reassure him.

“He took a clipping and showed it to me, it was for a games quality assurance tester at DMA Design.”

Prometheus device

And a project he was involved with in Italy is continuing to gain traction.

The Prometheus energy reactor uses pressure to “split” water into its base elements, hydrogen and oxygen.

Hydrogen power is seen as an alternative to fossil fuels as an energy source.

Gordon co-founded the project, which is underway in Bergamo, Italy.

“It produces a more efficient and environmentally friendly way of producing hydrogen, seen as a ‘new fire’. It has the potential to drastically reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.