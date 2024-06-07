Perthshire Grand Theft Auto games tester-turned-environmental investor’s plans for wind turbines inside buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Grand Theft Auto games tester-turned-environmental investor's plans for wind turbines inside buildings

Perthshire man Gordon Ross talks to us about his involvement in one of the world's most popular games and his life in "deep tech".

Gordon Ross was a quality assurance tester on the original Grand Theft Auto. He now invests in environmental "deep tech".
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

“My Dad was worried about videogames being a legitimate career. Until he saw a job advert in The Courier.”

Gordon Ross has led a varied career. Fresh from studying physics and computing, he applied for a job at DMA Design as a quality assurance tester.

He would eventually go on to pick-out flaws and bugs in a game that went on to become one of the most popular franchises of all time, Grand Theft Auto.

And now, having worked across the world with Disney and Sony, Gordon oversees investment in what he calls “deep tech”.

Among the projects he has helped start is a hydrogen reactor built in Italy and a new way of building wind turbines inside buildings.

Wind turbines inside buildings

Gordon’s latest venture, Air Innovation Robotics, looks to use robotics and AI to harness wind power through small, modular vertical wind turbines.

Because of the way they are built, they could be housed inside buildings, removing possible objections from people upset at how turbines might affect the countryside, he explains.

“People would be able to walk right by them without knowing they were generating power,” he said.

“I want to develop projects that are part of a circular economy and good for the environment.

“And innovation is at the heart of everything we do. It’s about pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and creating a better future for generations to come.

“As a games developer, we would build worlds and universes pretty much from scrap.

“We had to think not just how the game would look and work, but how people playing it would interpret the environment.

“You build these universes and then need to teach people how they work and how they can interact with it.

“And this thinking goes into how I approach these innovative projects too.

“Changing how we live in this world will be an evolution, not a revolution.”

 

 

Grand Theft Auto and testing games

Gordon grew up in Auchterarder, and worked in Dundee at the now-famous DMA Design.

They were responsible for Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto, which went on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

“Growing up in Perthshire, surrounded by the stunning landscapes of Tayside, I developed a deep appreciation for the beauty of our natural world.

“It’s this connection to our environment that drives my passion for sustainable energy solutions.

“Dundee has always been a hub of creativity and ingenuity. It’s where I took my first steps in the world of technology, working alongside a talented team on projects that would shape the future of gaming and beyond.

“My dad, when I explained I was keen on getting into the video games industry when it still wasn’t really that well known, was a bit worried.

“He was worried about videogames being a legitimate career. Until he saw a job advert in The Courier. It seemed to reassure him.

“He took a clipping and showed it to me, it was for a games quality assurance tester at DMA Design.”

Prometheus device

And a project he was involved with in Italy is continuing to gain traction.

The Prometheus energy reactor uses pressure to “split” water into its base elements, hydrogen and oxygen.

Hydrogen power is seen as an alternative to fossil fuels as an energy source.

Gordon co-founded the project, which is underway in Bergamo, Italy.

“It produces a more efficient and environmentally friendly way of producing hydrogen, seen as a ‘new fire’. It has the potential to drastically reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

