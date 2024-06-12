Team GB to wear Perthshire hand-made suits to Paris 2024 closing ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Team GB to wear Perthshire hand-made suits to Paris 2024 closing ceremony

Perthshire business owner Nadia Alexander has fitted all Team GB athletes with her luxury garments

Nadia Alexander, centre, with Team GB canoeing team members Mark Ratcliff, Kimberley Woods, Adam Burgess and Mallory Franklin. They are wearing the suits made using Perthshire wool designed by Nadia. Image: Sam Mellish
Nadia Alexander, centre, with Team GB canoeing team members Mark Ratcliff, Kimberley Woods, Adam Burgess and Mallory Franklin. They are wearing the suits made using Perthshire wool designed by Nadia. Image: Sam Mellish
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Team GB athletes will stride into the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics wearing suits designed and made by Perthshire fashion boss Nadia Alexander.

The Auchterarder business owner prides herself on “flock to frock” sustainability, and is possibly one of the country’s only fashion designers with their own farm.

Participants at the games will wear hand-crafted suits made and woven with fabrics from McNaughtons in Perth at the closing parade in August.

The attire will be worn at select formal events including Team GB’s visit to the palace in November, hopefully with medals in tow.

It is a project which has required 40,000 meters of cloth to tailor 532 suits, made bespoke for each Olympic star.

And Nadia has explained how a bold attitude and focus on sustainability and local materials helped win her the contract to tailor Team GB.

Hand-crafted Team GB suits by Nadia Alexander

Speaking with The Courier, Nadia said the athletes had expressed their delight with how the clothes looked and felt.

“We are fitting all of the athletes in Team GB this year, which is incredibly exciting for us,” she said.

“Winning this contract was based on firstly, a bit of a brass-neck on my part, and our heavy focus on sustainability and using fleece from our farm to make woven products.

One of the Perthshire hand-crafted suit jackets, designed by Nadia Alexander. Image: Sam Mellish

“When we went for the tender for Team GB, I pushed on the fact we were not based overseas, we are right on the doorstep and could make something truly special and hand-crafted.

“The clothes are formal wear, a two-piece suit which is 100% Scottish woven wool.

“Our athletes have absolutely loved the suits.

Team GB canoeist Kimberley Woods, being fitted out for her suit by Nadia Alexander. Image: Sam Mellish

“They are generally young people, some of them as young as 16, and we have fitted already more than 150 athletes and every one of them has been delighted with their suit.

“Each one has commented on how they can keep them for life. These are not made from polyester or other nasty fabrics, so to have something they can keep, with hopefully their gold medals, is fantastic.”

Oliami and the textile market

Nadia owns a number of textiles and luxury fashion businesses, including Alexander Manufacturing.

In Aucheterarder, she runs Oliami, an independent retail shop on the town’s High Street.

She said the market for high end, sustainably sourced clothing was booming, with customers being more selective than ever in the marketplace.

“People are definitely considering more about what they purchase now.

Nadia Alexander in Oliami. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They are investing in sustainable pieces which will last the test of time and that is where our focus is.

“We are working on some really special projects at the moment, and our store Oliami in Auchterarder is selling our own collection made in Scotland, BearCo, which is by far our best-selling brand.

“Our pieces can retail from £499 upwards, and we are seeing the market getting stronger.”

Flock-to-frock sustainability

With customers searching for more environmentally friendly garments, Nadia points out the importance of transparent sustainability.

“We have a flock-to-frock model, and are probably one of the first and only fashion businesses in the UK with our own sheep.

“It is taken right through from shearing, to scouring, spinning, weaving, dying, to end garment.

“There are many firms who will buy fleeces locally, but we have our own farm and can trace the process right through.

“And I think that is what really sells our story.”

