From university project to employing 85 staff for Dundee games firm

Gaming enthusiasts Rob Madden and Stuart Martin met on an Abertay University course – a decade later, they operate one of Dundee’s largest games companies.

Hyper Luminal Games has completed more than 70 titles for clients and now has 85 staff.

It is Scotland’s largest work-for-hire studio – but is now releasing its own game inspired by Rob losing his father to cancer.

Creative director Rob reveals the biggest challenges the business has overcome in its 10 years.

Early days of Hyper Luminal Games

Rob and Stuart met on a postgraduate course as both sought out a masters degree in games development.

Rob said: “We worked on building a game together for one of our final projects and everything ran really smoothly.

“Stuart already knew he wanted to start a studio and run his own business.

“He asked if I would interested in joining him which was perfect at the time — I had no idea what it would grow into over the next decade.”

Hyper Luminal saw its turnover rise above £3 million in 2022, but it wasn’t all plane sailing to begin with.

The firm did find itself a temporary home early on which would benefit the company for years to come.

Rob added: “With any early stage business the biggest challenge is cash flow.

“We were really fortunate to be allowed to work in an office space in the top floor of the University for free.

“It was essentially our office for the first couple of years and was so invaluable to us because it meant we had no rent or service charges.

“It was a low-paying gig at the time but it stretched across salaries and keeping the lights on.”

Taking Hyper Luminal Games to the next level

From the humble beginnings, Rob and Stuart steadily grew their number of clients.

The company embarked on the first game under its own name, Big Crown Showdown, in 2018.

It moved to offices in Brown Street, and then, in 2021, to its current premises in the Vision Building in Greenmarket.

Looking back, Rob believes there are a number of things to be proud of achieving on their way to larger success.

Rob said: “Several things have got us to where we are. We’ve taken on a diverse range of projects.

“A lot of younger studios sometimes throw everything into making their own games and sometimes they struggle to find funding and end up closing.

“We took a different route and never built our own first game, Big Crown Showdown, until 2018.

“Having that range of clients outside the game industry helped us weather the storm when other studios have been impacted.”

The studio focuses on the accessibility of games, making sure a broad range of players are able to play.

Rob and his team have invested a heavy amount of time to help with modes for those who are visually impaired.

They also have remapping settings available, which allow those with limited limbs to simplify the controls.

Around 45% of the Hyper Luminal staff are non-male, which Rob says is a “huge figure” for the “male-dominated” gaming industry.

Rob’s story behind making Pine Hearts

Pine Hearts, the studio’s new game, is a story-based game where you explore the caravan park and uncover memories of Tyke’s, the main character.

But, for Rob, the game has a deeper meaning.

“The idea started five years ago when I lost my dad very suddenly to cancer.

“One of my favourite things to build is interactive worlds and play spaces and at the time it felt the right thing to do. For me it was comfy, safe and hopeful.

“Over time I then thought about developing it and I knew it could tell a more direct story than our other game, which is more party-based.”

The game has already seen a lot of positive feedback with Rob’s lighthearted way of touching on harder subjects connecting well with players.

He added: “It’s a robust and emotional story about losing someone as well as what that feels and looks like.

“People have got from the game what we wanted them to get. Players have been surprised at its depth and have told us there have even been tears.”