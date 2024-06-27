Popular Broughty Ferry tapas bar Sol Y Sombra sold to Dundee business owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Broughty Ferry tapas bar Sol Y Sombra sold to Dundee business owner

Sol Y Sombra on Broughty Ferry's Gray Street opened in 2011.

Sol y Sombra tapas bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sol y Sombra tapas bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

One of Broughty Ferry’s most popular restaurants has been taken over by the owner of The Selkie.

Kelly-Anne Fairweather took the reigns of Sol Y Sombra earlier this month.

She said she is “delighted” to take on such a well known business alongside her current one and was excited to take-on such a loved eatery.

Talks had been ongoing for about six months after former owners Phil and Joanna Stewart decided they wanted to sell the popular Spanish venue.

And The Selkie will continue to trade in Broughty Ferry and Dundee, Kelly-Anne promised, with Sol Y Sombra coming “into the family”.

Selkie owners buy Broughty Ferry’s Sol Y Sombra

Sol Y Sombra changed from the Ferry Inn to its current Iberian iteration in 2011.

And Kelly-Anne said they were keen to celebrate the venue’s storied history, opening up the bar as a drinks spot on Friday and Saturday once more.

“We took over on June 14, and have kept pretty quiet about it,” she said.

“In fact, some Selkie customers saw me working the kitchen in Sol Y Sombra and were confused, they panicked and laughed ‘we are not cheating on you, we promise!’.

“Sol Y Sombra is such a well-loved Broughty Ferry establishment. When we saw it was for sale, it became a pipe dream.

“It has taken about five months to get it over the line, and we are incredibly excited to get going.

“I think the Stewarts, who have sold it on, are pleased it has stayed with a local owner.

The Ferry Selkie owner Kelly-Anne Fairweather and husband Paul in The Selkie.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We will work with the idea ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it’. We will ‘Selkie-fy’ it, put our touches on it, but apart from that it will be business as usual.”

Business as usual

Kelly-Anne promised customers that she will continue to run The Selkie restaurants.

She adds: “The Sol Y Sombra team is amazing, they know exactly what they are doing and we are very happy to have them join our amazing family too.

“Sol Y Sombra was of course the Ferry Inn before it changed to a restaurant. And we are going to try and open the bar on Friday and Saturday evenings too.

“It has such a rich history. One of the metal supports in the basement is a reclaimed piece of metal from the original Tay Bridge. It really is a fixture in the town and we are so pleased add it to our Selkie family.

“It is a privilege to take this venue on, a real pinch-me moment.”

Former owner’s ‘mixed feelings’ on selling

In a previous interview, Phil Stewart said he and his wife had “mixed feelings” over selling their beloved tapas restaurant.

The Ferry Inn had been owned by Phil’s father Jeff since the early 1990s.

Phil Stewart, former owner of Sol Y Sombra tapas bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Sol Y Sombra

The decision to change it from a pub into a restaurant was due to Phil’s passion for Spanish food.

And Joanna worked in the kitchen as chef for the first three years, making it one of Dundee’s highest ranked restaurants on TripAdvisor.

The restaurant was listed for £850,000 in September 2023.

Conversation