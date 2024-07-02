Hoos Out Tonight? Dundee medical student launches new app which reveals ‘hot’ pubs

A Dundee medical student who got tired of walking into empty pubs has launched an app which tells users where is “hot”.

Hoos Out Tonight already has more than 3,000 users in the City of Discovery after being developed by fourth-year medic Thomas Whitelaw.

His app, which works as a location data tracker, has proven so popular he plans on expanding into Perth, Stirling and St Andrews.

And Hoos Out Tonight recently announced a partnership with City Cabs, after their parent company noticed a spike in custom when they signed up popular pub The Tay Bridge Bar to the app.

Thomas says his software is not just guiding party-goers to the best spots in town, but is also helping clubs and pubs in an industry blighted by recent economic pressures get people through the door.

Hoos Out Tonight?

After paying to get into pubs which were not his vibe, Thomas decided to develop a tool which would stop that from happening.

“My friends and I went on a night-out in Dundee. We went to one venue, paid £5 to get in and no-one was there,” he said.

“So we went somewhere else, paid another £5, and hadn’t realised it was an over-40s night. We bought a drink then left. So we were £15 down.

“By the time we get to somewhere where there is people, it was 2am and the bouncers told us we can’t get in.

“It was a terrible night, which got me thinking, why can’t we know where is going to be good, or where people are going to be?

“I thought, why not make an app?”

Finding funding

After trying to team up with a computing student, he decided to go in another direction, securing funds from an outside investor.

He added: “I employed a software developer and we developed a product from there.

“We launched the first iteration earlier this year.

“And since then, we have built up our users to 3,000 and that is just in Dundee.

“We have guided our 3,000 users to where the best places to go on nights out are.

“Not just that, our partners, like Club T, Casa and Captain’s Cabin, can advertise their business through the app too, helping to raise their revenues.

“We are now furiously working on creating more value for these businesses, getting more users through their doors.

“We are also making sure customers have a great night out, knowing what is going on and where their friends are.”

Safety measures

Given the app broadcasts a live location, Thomas says safety is a priority.

It only shows locations to other “friend” users who you have to pre-approve and the map does not show how you are travelling to a location.

“Safety is something we are very aware of and we have inbuilt measures in place.

“The main one is your location will only be shared with people you have accepted as friends on the app.

“If customers check in to a venue when they arrive, the app will notify your friends you are there. But again it will only notify people you have sent a friend request to, or you have accepted one from.

“If you’re not friends with anyone, you would be able to see there are maybe 80 people checked-in at Casa. But if you are not friends with them, you would not be able to see who specifically is in that bar.”

Hoos Out Tonight can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple stores.