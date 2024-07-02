Hoos Out Tonight? Dundee medical student launches new app which reveals ‘hot’ pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Hoos Out Tonight? Dundee medical student launches new app which reveals ‘hot’ pubs

Thomas Whitelaw was inspired to develop his app after feeling short-changed on too many nights out.

By Paul Malik
Hoos Out Tonight boss Thomas Whitelaw. Image: Hoos Out Tonight
Hoos Out Tonight boss Thomas Whitelaw. Image: Hoos Out Tonight

A Dundee medical student who got tired of walking into empty pubs has launched an app which tells users where is “hot”.

Hoos Out Tonight already has more than 3,000 users in the City of Discovery after being developed by fourth-year medic Thomas Whitelaw.

His app, which works as a location data tracker, has proven so popular he plans on expanding into Perth, Stirling and St Andrews.

And Hoos Out Tonight recently announced a partnership with City Cabs, after their parent company noticed a spike in custom when they signed up popular pub The Tay Bridge Bar to the app.

Thomas says his software is not just guiding party-goers to the best spots in town, but is also helping clubs and pubs in an industry blighted by recent economic pressures get people through the door.

Hoos Out Tonight?

After paying to get into pubs which were not his vibe, Thomas decided to develop a tool which would stop that from happening.

“My friends and I went on a night-out in Dundee. We went to one venue, paid £5 to get in and no-one was there,” he said.

How the Hoos Out Tonight app looks. Image: Hoos Out Tonight

“So we went somewhere else, paid another £5, and hadn’t realised it was an over-40s night. We bought a drink then left. So we were £15 down.

“By the time we get to somewhere where there is people, it was 2am and the bouncers told us we can’t get in.

“It was a terrible night, which got me thinking, why can’t we know where is going to be good, or where people are going to be?

“I thought, why not make an app?”

Finding funding

After trying to team up with a computing student, he decided to go in another direction, securing funds from an outside investor.

He added: “I employed a software developer and we developed a product from there.

“We launched the first iteration earlier this year.

“And since then, we have built up our users to 3,000 and that is just in Dundee.

A screenshot from the Hoos Out Tonight app. Image: Hoos Out Tonight

“We have guided our 3,000 users to where the best places to go on nights out are.

“Not just that, our partners, like Club T, Casa and Captain’s Cabin, can advertise their business through the app too, helping to raise their revenues.

“We are now furiously working on creating more value for these businesses, getting more users through their doors.

“We are also making sure customers have a great night out, knowing what is going on and where their friends are.”

Safety measures

Given the app broadcasts a live location, Thomas says safety is a priority.

It only shows locations to other “friend” users who you have to pre-approve and the map does not show how you are travelling to a location.

“Safety is something we are very aware of and we have inbuilt measures in place.

“The main one is your location will only be shared with people you have accepted as friends on the app.

“If customers check in to a venue when they arrive, the app will notify your friends you are there. But again it will only notify people you have sent a friend request to, or you have accepted one from.

“If you’re not friends with anyone, you would be able to see there are maybe 80 people checked-in at Casa. But if you are not friends with them, you would not be able to see who specifically is in that bar.”

Hoos Out Tonight can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple stores.

Conversation