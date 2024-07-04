Port of Dundee’s development as wind turbine hub results in revenue boost

The transformation of the Port of Dundee into a leading renewables hub has contributed to a boost in revenue.

Developing the bespoke marshalling hub for the massive Neart na Goithe (NnG) offshore wind project has contributed to Dundee port revenue increases of 29%, to £17.9 million.

Forth Ports group revenue overall, to the year end 2023, was £321m — more than 11% on 2022.

But pre-tax profits were down on 2022 by 5.8%. Forth Ports reported pre-tax profits of £134.6m in 2023, down from £142.9m the year before.

The 90m turbines are put together in Dundee and are to be shipped to the NnG site, 15.5km off the Fife coast.

Forth Ports revenue up

Forth Ports operates eight ports across the UK, including Dundee, Fife and Rosyth.

They are a major partner with Forth Green Freeport, which went live earlier this summer.

Port of Dundee operates as an assembly base for the NnG project.

It also provides towage operations and heavy lift logistics services.

Carole Cran, chief commercial and finance officer for Forth Ports said: “2023 was a strong year for Dundee, following the completion of the port’s major redevelopment and the continued project work on one of Scotland’s large offshore renewables project, which saw revenues increase by 29% to £17.9m (2022:£13.9m).

“The private investment that Forth Ports has made in Dundee to create a bespoke offshore renewables hub, which is currently the marshalling port for the Neart na Goithe (NnG) offshore wind project, coupled with our heavy lift and towage businesses, demonstrates the port’s ability to support larger offshore wind projects in the future which in turn, supports the delivery of Scotland’s net zero targets.”

Neart na Goithe windfarm

The NnG wind farm, one of the largest projects of its kind in Scotland, is located 15.5km off the Fife coast, a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Ireland’s ESB.

It will cover 105 km², which is nearly the same size as 15,000 football pitches.

The 54 turbines on the NnG project will have production capacity of 450 megawatts, enough to power 375,000 homes.

The Courier reported in March hold-ups resulted in the vessel used to transport the towers, blades and nacelles moving to another job.

The towering turbines still dominate the harbour skyline as they wait to be towed to site.