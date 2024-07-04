Port of Dundee’s development as wind turbine hub results in revenue boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Port of Dundee’s development as wind turbine hub results in revenue boost

Revenue at Port of Dundee jumped by 29% in 2023, after private investment transformed it into a bespoke renewables hub.

By Paul Malik
Forth Forth Ports chief financial officer Carole Cran. Image; Forth Ports.
Forth Forth Ports chief financial officer Carole Cran. Image; Forth Ports.

The transformation of the Port of Dundee into a leading renewables hub has contributed to a boost in revenue.

Developing the bespoke marshalling hub for the massive Neart na Goithe (NnG) offshore wind project has contributed to Dundee port revenue increases of 29%, to £17.9 million.

Forth Ports group revenue overall, to the year end 2023, was £321m — more than 11% on 2022.

But pre-tax profits were down on 2022 by 5.8%. Forth Ports reported pre-tax profits of £134.6m in 2023, down from £142.9m the year before.

The 90m turbines are put together in Dundee and are to be shipped to the NnG site, 15.5km off the Fife coast.

Forth Ports revenue up

Forth Ports operates eight ports across the UK, including Dundee, Fife and Rosyth.

They are a major partner with Forth Green Freeport, which went live earlier this summer.

Port of Dundee operates as an assembly base for the NnG project.

It also provides towage operations and heavy lift logistics services.

Turbine parts at Port of Dundee  in March 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Carole Cran, chief commercial and finance officer for Forth Ports said: “2023 was a strong year for Dundee, following the completion of the port’s major redevelopment and the continued project work on one of Scotland’s large offshore renewables project, which saw revenues increase by 29% to £17.9m (2022:£13.9m).

“The private investment that Forth Ports has made in Dundee to create a bespoke offshore renewables hub, which is currently the marshalling port for the Neart na Goithe (NnG) offshore wind project, coupled with our heavy lift and towage businesses, demonstrates the port’s ability to support larger offshore wind projects in the future which in turn, supports the delivery of Scotland’s net zero targets.”

Neart na Goithe windfarm

The NnG wind farm, one of the largest projects of its kind in Scotland, is located 15.5km off the Fife coast, a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Ireland’s ESB.

It will cover 105 km², which is nearly the same size as 15,000 football pitches.

Neart na Gaoithe.
Neart na Gaoithe.

The 54 turbines on the NnG project will have production capacity of 450 megawatts, enough to power 375,000 homes.

The Courier reported in March hold-ups resulted in the vessel used to transport the towers, blades and nacelles moving to another job.

The towering turbines still dominate the harbour skyline as they wait to be towed to site.

More from Business

The medical equipment firm makes knee and hip replacements (Stuart Johnson/University of Bristol/PA)
Smith & Nephew shares jump as activist investor buys stake
Major lenders are chopping their mortgage rates (PA)
Major mortgage lenders chopping rates as competition heats up
The London Stock Exchange has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Force British start-ups to repay state aid if they list abroad, says UK Finance
Ocado said sales of no and low alcohol spirits had increased by 20% since the start of Euro 2024 (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Sales of no and low alcohol boom as football fans ’embrace moderation’
The bank did not reveal how much the deal was worth (Alamy/PA)
Barclays sells German consumer arm in bid to ‘simplify’ business
Cineworld is reportedly set to shut around a quarter of its sites (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cineworld plans to shut around a quarter of cinemas – reports
The construction sector saw growth slow in June due to a fall in housing activity (Rui Vieira/PA)
Growth slows in construction sector amid housebuilding fall
The SMMT said 67,625 new cars were registered by private consumers in June (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Demand for new cars from private buyers falls for ninth month in a row
Ken Lever is set to join the 1,370-strong chain of pubs as non-executive chairman on July 8 (Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company/PA)
Marston’s names new chairman amid changeover at the top
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos business has indefinitely delayed production of its first electric vehicle (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ineos puts brakes on launch of electric vehicle

Conversation