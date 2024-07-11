Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub to open in Dundee

Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub, which can power cars for 60 miles in just three minutes, is to open in Dundee.

The Myrekirk station, which is powered by SSE, will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

It has the ability to charge units of up to 360-kilowatts, with eight bays capable of delivering up to 60 miles of range in just three minutes.

The remaining 16 spaces will feature 150-kilowatt charge units, sufficient to deliver just under 8 miles of range per minute of charging to a standard family car.

The site was announced as a charging station in July last year, after plans for a drive-through Clark’s bakery were scrapped.

More than £7 million has been contributed to the country’s electric vehicle infrastructure by the Scottish Government.

There are more than 5,600 electric charging points across Scotland, after the Myrekirk hub opens.

SSE Myrekirk charging hub

SSE plans to build 300 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs powered by traceable, renewable energy in the UK and Ireland in the next five years.

Neil Kirkby, managing director for enterprise at SSE , said: “We are playing a key role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s transport system, with a commitment to roll-out 300 ultra rapid charging hubs over the next 5 years.

“The opening of Scotland’s most powerful charging hub at Myrekirk represents a key milestone on that journey, supporting progress on the commitment made by the city of Dundee to installing fast and reliable ultra rapid EV charging infrastructure for drivers and fleet owners.”

Cabinet secretary to open site

The charging hub is to be officially opened by transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

She praised the private investment made by SSE to develop the Myrekirk site.

”I’m pleased to join SSE to officially open the Myrekirk Charging Hub. This site features some of the most powerful electric vehicle charging available – offering customers brilliantly fast charging while providing range confidence for people living in and visiting Dundee,” she said.

“To reduce transport emissions and protect the climate, the Scottish Government is committed to phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

“We can only do this if people have confidence in the availability of charging infrastructure – and that can only be achieved through private investment like what we can see here from SSE at Myrekirk.

“With private investment we can grow the network with the pace and scale required to meet our commitment to see approximately 24,000 additional public charge points added by 2030.

“The Scottish Government’s £30 million Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund is an example of how we’re working to continue to attract private investment in public EV charging and continue to grow the network as we transition to a net zero transport system.

“Our latest funding will ensure more places in Scotland benefit from the kind of high quality infrastructure we can see here in Dundee.”