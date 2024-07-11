Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub to open in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub to open in Dundee

The Myrekirk electric hub can power a car with 60 miles worth of energy in three minutes.

By Paul Malik
Signs from the Myrekirk roundabout charging station, which is set to open. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Signs from the Myrekirk roundabout charging station, which is set to open. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub, which can power cars for 60 miles in just three minutes, is to open in Dundee.

The Myrekirk station, which is powered by SSE, will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

It has the ability to charge units of up to 360-kilowatts, with eight bays capable of delivering up to 60 miles of range in just three minutes.

The remaining 16 spaces will feature 150-kilowatt charge units, sufficient to deliver just under 8 miles of range per minute of charging to a standard family car.

The site was announced as a charging station in July last year, after plans for a drive-through Clark’s bakery were scrapped.

More than £7 million has been contributed to the country’s electric vehicle infrastructure by the Scottish Government.

There are more than 5,600 electric charging points across Scotland, after the Myrekirk hub opens.

SSE Myrekirk charging hub

SSE plans to build 300 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs powered by traceable, renewable energy in the UK and Ireland in the next five years.

Neil Kirkby, managing director for enterprise at SSE , said: “We are playing a key role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s transport system, with a commitment to roll-out 300 ultra rapid charging hubs over the next 5 years.

How the Myrekirk site will look. Image: SSE.

“The opening of Scotland’s most powerful charging hub at Myrekirk represents a key milestone on that journey, supporting progress on the commitment made by the city of Dundee to installing fast and reliable ultra rapid EV charging infrastructure for drivers and fleet owners.”

Cabinet secretary to open site

The charging hub is to be officially opened by transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

She praised the private investment made by SSE to develop the Myrekirk site.

”I’m pleased to join SSE to officially open the Myrekirk Charging Hub. This site features some of the most powerful electric vehicle charging available – offering customers brilliantly fast charging while providing range confidence for people living in and visiting Dundee,” she said.

“To reduce transport emissions and protect the climate, the Scottish Government is committed to phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We can only do this if people have confidence in the availability of charging infrastructure – and that can only be achieved through private investment like what we can see here from SSE at Myrekirk.

“With private investment we can grow the network with the pace and scale required to meet our commitment to see approximately 24,000 additional public charge points added by 2030.

“The Scottish Government’s £30 million Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund is an example of how we’re working to continue to attract private investment in public EV charging and continue to grow the network as we transition to a net zero transport system.

“Our latest funding will ensure more places in Scotland benefit from the kind of high quality infrastructure we can see here in Dundee.”

