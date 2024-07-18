Babcock blames high wages in Fife for £90m hit on warship contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Babcock blames high wages in Fife for £90m hit on warship contract

The contract to construct five warships has created hundreds of jobs in Fife - but has turned out to be loss-making for Babcock.

By Rob McLaren
Five Type 31 frigates are under construction in Rosyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Five Type 31 frigates are under construction in Rosyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Babcock has blamed fast growing wages in the Rosyth area of Fife for a £90 million hit on its programme to build five warships for the Royal Navy.

The contract for the five Type 31s frigates was valued at £1.25 billion when it was signed in 2019.

It has given the Fife economy a boost, with around 1,250 workers required to deliver the ships by 2028.

A recruitment drive by Babcock earlier this year said as many as 400 apprenticeships and 350 production support operatives, skilled engineers and graduate roles will be offered over the next four years.

However, with the contract signed before significant cost increases in materials and wages, the deal has turned out to be loss-making for Babcock.

After informing stock market investors that it was taking a £100m write-down on the project last year, Babcock is now accounting for a further £90m loss in this year’s accounts.

Babcock financial troubles of Type 31 warship programme

As the cost of materials and wages spiked, Babcock started negotiations with the Royal Navy.

In a trading update last spring, it said it had been unable to reach an agreement on who is responsible for the additional costs.

A dispute resolution process commenced, with Babcock accounting for a £100m loss on the programme in its accounts last year.

This dispute has now been settled but in a new update to the stock market, the engineering giant said wages in Fife outpacing the consumer price index (CPI) was one of the reasons for the latest write-down.

The new Type 31 frigates are being built at Babcock’s base in Rosyth.

It said: “Signed in 2019, the Type 31 contract for five ships is the last material legacy onerous contract the group is managing.

“During the year we have settled the dispute resolution process with the customer, which has enabled the restructuring of the programme to drive efficiency and to protect the in-service date.

“Overall estimated programme costs have increased due to the maturing of the design and increase in the forecast cost of labour.

“The increase in the cost of labour in the market available to Rosyth is forecast to be higher than CPI, the indexation within the Type 31 contract.

“These cost increases cause the total contract outturn to deteriorate by £90m, which has been fully recognised in FY24.

“The cash impact of the loss is expected to be realised over the remaining five years of the programme.”

Changes to Type 31 plans

Despite some delays due to Covid-19, the programme remains on track to be completed in 2028.

The firm said the superstructure of the first ship, HMS Venturer, is almost complete. Work is progressing on the second ship, HMS Active, with the keel laid.

Babcock said the programme has been restructured following a detailed operational review with a focus on efficiencies.

An illustration of the warships, currently under construction. Image: Babcock.

It said: “During the year we initiated an operational improvement programme to challenge all aspects of the contract, including a significant focus on cost drivers and financial modelling, supported by external consultants.

“Our operational improvement programme is facilitated by the fact that the design is now more mature.

“Although this has increased the volume of work, the design maturity has allowed us to target improvements in productivity and ongoing support costs.”

Babcock winning the Royal Navy contract followed the Rosyth yards constructing two Royal Navy aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth.

More from Business

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Dr David McBeth (Dundee University) and Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise tour the innovation hub construction site on Hawkhill. Image: University of Dundee
Dundee life science business start-up hub wins £8 million funding
Rosyth Dockyard
How will Forth Green Freeport work and will it benefit Fife?
Discovery Flexibles manager Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee firm that came close to collapse achieves best-ever year
2
Amanda Henvey carrying out treatment at her business, Lucerna in Bairgowrie. Image: Amanda Henvey/ Lucerna
Perthshire beauty boss on the joys of working for yourself
The Bothy Bar Perth Image: Christie and Co
The Bothy Bar in Perth goes on the market
Tony Banks.
Dundee tycoon Tony Banks targeted as hackers sabotage his restaurant’s website
David Conchie in the shop at Rowanlea Riding School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie riding school Rowanlea celebrating nearly 60 years in business
Balhousie founder Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owned by Dundee tycoon Tony Banks shuts down suddenly
6
Craig and Iona Brownhill run their liqueur and chocolate business together, Pomology. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth couple swap law and astrophysics to run chocolate and berry liqueur business
Dr Amanda Mackenzie, new R&D director at Glen Clova Scientific. Image: Glen Clova Scientific
Dundee eczema and asthma researchers Glen Clova Scientific in £4 million funding boost