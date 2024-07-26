Dundee moonshine business toasts deal to go into 60 Co-op stores

A Dundee moonshine business has won a deal to go into 60 Co-op stores.

Highland Moon, sold in reusable mason jars, was created by Harris Brown three years ago.

The entrepreneur, now 29, always wanted to start an alcohol business but sought to do something a bit different to the hundreds of gins and rums on the market.

His moonshine uses distilled honey as the basis of the drink.

Produced by Arbroath distiller Distillutions, the moonshine comes in four flavours: original, peach and blood orange, rawberry and apple pie. The company also has a range of mixer cans.

Moonshine’s nod to prohibition era

Harris said the business has grown strongly since launch.

He said: “Initially we went round people’s houses and left cards about the product, hoping people would order from our website. We then would deliver the bottles wrapped in a brown paper bag.

“We were inspired by the prohibition era when the sale of alcohol was banned in America in the 1920s.

“100 years on, the same thing effectively happened again with Covid lockdowns forcing the closure of hospitality businesses.

“Since then we’ve sold at markets and events. We’ve also worked hard on increasing the number of bars and restaurants that sell Highland Moon.

“We’re now sold everywhere from Elgin to Edinburgh.”

The business had a boost in 2022, when Scotland international rugby player Zander Fagerson joined the business as a co-owner.

Zander and Harris have been friends since meeting in primary three at the High School of Dundee.

The Highland Moon cans are now sold at the stadium of Zander’s team, the Glasgow Warriors.

Delight at Co-op deal for Dundee moonshine

The Co-op deal came after Harris attended a Scotland Food and Drink event earlier this year.

“It had a speed dating section where producers could meet suppliers,” he said.

“The Co-op were really interested as the product is something a bit different.

“It’s taken a couple of months to get the deal done. Initially when they said they wanted to stock us, I thought it would be in a couple of stores.

“But they’ve immediately launched our peach and blood orange moonshine in 60 Scottish stores.

“After an initial order of 530 jars, they are already saying some of the stores have sold out.”

Future plans for the business include recruiting full-time staff to attend more events and festivals.

Harris said he is also hopeful about getting into more retailers, including other chains.

He adds: “We are thrilled with how the business has developed. It was a brand created on my bedroom desk. Three years later we’re in the Co-op. It’s been incredible.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the business so far and who has taken a chance on something different.”