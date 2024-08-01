Self-taught Montrose golfer tees-up new company pitched at beginners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Self-taught Montrose golfer tees-up new company pitched at beginners

"Being able to share my passion for golf with other beginners will be very rewarding."

By Paul Malik
Barrie Clarke with Big Golf Tour attendess Michael, Joe and Tom, collectively known as the Yorkshire Golfers. Image: Big Golf Tours
Barrie Clarke with Big Golf Tour attendess Michael, Joe and Tom, collectively known as the Yorkshire Golfers. Image: Big Golf Tours

A self-taught golfer who did not swing a club until he was approaching 50 has started his own company pitched at beginners.

Barrie Clark only took up the game during the pandemic, and now the 53-year-old is driving on with the launch of his new firm Big Golf Tours.

After moving to Montrose and falling in love with St Andrews and the other renowned Links on the east coast, he realised those looking to get into golf were often left bunkered by the terminology.

And, after receiving a £20,000 start-up loan from BizBritain and the British Business Bank, Barrie now has his sights set on bringing the joys of the fairway to new players.

Big Golf Tours to bring in new players

The two-day beginners academy is now open for bookings.

Based at Montrose Links and Kintore Golf courses, the academy includes six hours of master classes aimed to help enhance practical techniques and understanding of technical terms.

Barrie said: “Being able to share my passion for golf with other beginners will be very rewarding, especially as I am still learning to play the game.

“Amazingly, a hobby I picked up during lockdown has turned into my full-time career.

“As I was learning, I found that there is a lot of terminology that you need to get the hang of to be able to start playing golf and a lot of instructors tend to use language that absolute beginners may not understand.

Barrie Clarke and Roy MacGregor, a volunteer and member at Kintore Golf Club.<br />Image: Big Golf Tours

“My aim is to make the learning experience more suitable for people who are brand new to the sport.

“Without the support I have received from BizBritain and the British Business Bank, Big Golf Tours wouldn’t be where it is today.

“Since moving to Montrose and being close to so many internationally renowned courses, it seemed like a fantastic opportunity to kickstart my business.

“By 2025, the golf industry is predicted to grow to over £30 billion, so there could be huge opportunities for a small business like Big Golf Tours.”

Plans to expand Big Golf Tours

Later this year, Big Golf Tours will offer longer holiday experiences, with five-day- to-two-week stays where guests can visit bucket-list courses, including St Andrews and Carnoustie.

Participants will be coached by Jason Boyd, who has over 25 years’ experience as a golf professional and is currently the chairman of the Scottish Regions Professional Golfers Association.

Barrie has an ambition to partner with 100 different courses and attract 10,000 new golfers to the sport through the experiences Big Golf Tours will offer.

Since going from duffer to business driver, Barrie has also started a YouTube channel on golf technique with his wife, that currently has more than 3,000 subscribers.

More from Business

A Skene Group Construction lorry travelling through the Fife town of Leslie. Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals
Diageo's Banbeath bottling plant.
Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future…
Sue Jenkins, Andrew Melville, Inn chef, Mark Lewis, manager, Liam Gualt, waiter, Sam Nisbet, Kathy Mayo, KCT, Shona McIntosh, KCT, Frances Andrews, KCT, Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography
Fife residents could own part of beautiful 19th century pub for just £25
The Bonar Yarns premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Workers sacked by Dundee textile company win employment tribunal
Head of the college Dr Abi Abubaker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Al-Maktoum College: Dundee education boss on the challenges running 'unique' further education centre
Pitlochry business owner Ewan McIlwraith, who runs Robertsons of Pitlochry on Atholl Road, Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Pitlochry business owners on what it's like trading from 'the gateway to the Highlands'
Co-owner of Highland Moon, Harris Brown with some of his products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee moonshine business toasts deal to go into 60 Co-op stores
Kirkcaldy woman Amanda Whiteford started her own business after dealing with grief. Image: Love 'N' Memories
How Kirkcaldy woman sewed life back together after stepdad's death with bear-making business
Coast Business Centre, Dundee where ARH Accountants, and now Precision Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd operate. Image: Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee accountancy firm liquidated as director trades from same office under new name
9
Dundee Science Centre.
Dundee Science Centre seeks new CEO to shape its future

Conversation