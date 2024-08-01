Self-taught Montrose golfer tees-up new company pitched at beginners

A self-taught golfer who did not swing a club until he was approaching 50 has started his own company pitched at beginners.

Barrie Clark only took up the game during the pandemic, and now the 53-year-old is driving on with the launch of his new firm Big Golf Tours.

After moving to Montrose and falling in love with St Andrews and the other renowned Links on the east coast, he realised those looking to get into golf were often left bunkered by the terminology.

And, after receiving a £20,000 start-up loan from BizBritain and the British Business Bank, Barrie now has his sights set on bringing the joys of the fairway to new players.

Big Golf Tours to bring in new players

The two-day beginners academy is now open for bookings.

Based at Montrose Links and Kintore Golf courses, the academy includes six hours of master classes aimed to help enhance practical techniques and understanding of technical terms.

Barrie said: “Being able to share my passion for golf with other beginners will be very rewarding, especially as I am still learning to play the game.

“Amazingly, a hobby I picked up during lockdown has turned into my full-time career.

“As I was learning, I found that there is a lot of terminology that you need to get the hang of to be able to start playing golf and a lot of instructors tend to use language that absolute beginners may not understand.

“My aim is to make the learning experience more suitable for people who are brand new to the sport.

“Without the support I have received from BizBritain and the British Business Bank, Big Golf Tours wouldn’t be where it is today.

“Since moving to Montrose and being close to so many internationally renowned courses, it seemed like a fantastic opportunity to kickstart my business.

“By 2025, the golf industry is predicted to grow to over £30 billion, so there could be huge opportunities for a small business like Big Golf Tours.”

Plans to expand Big Golf Tours

Later this year, Big Golf Tours will offer longer holiday experiences, with five-day- to-two-week stays where guests can visit bucket-list courses, including St Andrews and Carnoustie.

Participants will be coached by Jason Boyd, who has over 25 years’ experience as a golf professional and is currently the chairman of the Scottish Regions Professional Golfers Association.

Barrie has an ambition to partner with 100 different courses and attract 10,000 new golfers to the sport through the experiences Big Golf Tours will offer.

Since going from duffer to business driver, Barrie has also started a YouTube channel on golf technique with his wife, that currently has more than 3,000 subscribers.