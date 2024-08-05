EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project plans large Dundee building made from leftover construction materials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project plans large Dundee building made from leftover construction materials

No one knows exactly how one of the main buildings in the multi-million-pound project will look.

By Rob McLaren
How venue three at Eden Project Dundee could look.
How venue three at Eden Project Dundee could look. Image: Eden Project

Eden Project wants one of its main Dundee buildings to be made entirely from leftover construction materials.

And this means no one knows exactly how the finished building will look.

After winning planning permission in June, the Eden team is now working on a timeline and budget for the project, expected to be north of £100 million.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project, said its unique approach for the building, currently referred to as venue three, fits in with its environmental and sustainability aims.

He said: “When we talk about construction waste, it’s often not piles of rubbish.

“It’s window frames you didn’t use, it’s paving slabs you didn’t use. Often on a construction site they are just sent to landfill, even though they’re new.

“We are planning to create this building principally out of those kinds of materials.

“But we can’t draw the shape and geometry of every window, because we don’t know what windows we’re going to find.”

Strategy for unique construction challenge

The Eden team has spent months developing a strategy for the building, which will be on the northern edge of the 12.8 acre site.

It believes it has found a solution which has involved reimagining the rules of construction.

Mr Parkin said: “A typical building grid is six metres, so that’s the typical length of wooden beams or steel beams, the maximum for glazing panes.

“What our structural engineers Expedition realised was we should reduce the grid on the building. This means we can use materials that have been trimmed.

“It’s a really simple technique, but it took our team a long while to come up with it, because people haven’t had to think this way before.”

Sourcing the leftover materials will be a complex operation in itself.

An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee.
An artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

But Eden has created its own solution to this by setting this as a task for one of the nine new guilds of Dundee it is creating.

The Guild of Re-Sourcerors will be set this challenge to engage with the building industry across Scotland to find what is required.

The concept for venue three is to explore humanity’s relationship to nature.

What does building mean for planning?

Eden Project won planning permission for the East Dock Street development in June.

Depending on how venue three develops, it may have to go through the planning process again.

Mr Parkin said there is a “threshold” to what’s already been approved.

“We might have to go back to planning and say this facade is changing a little bit,” he said.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project.
Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We will take the planners with us on that journey, because this building is a very unique idea.

“We’re trying to demonstrate you could build a large public building – that is safe, operable and maintainable – using materials you can get that would otherwise go to landfill.”

