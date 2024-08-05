GamingVan brings brings game café culture to Dundee’s doorsteps

A Broughty Ferry company bringing a games café to your doorstep has levelled-up following a deal with the chamber of commerce.

Ross Lemon was working in the oil and gas industry when he heard a rave review about a mobile gaming company.

Being a family-man, he had found himself looking for a new alternative to the offshore lifestyle and a way to spend more time with his young children.

Noticing a gap in the market, he contacted his friend in Sunderland who operated a gaming van business there.

He then spent weeks and months developing the concept for a Scottish audience, launching his company GamingVan UK in Dundee.

And with wife Lorraine in charge of marketing and social media, the business has blossomed into new markets, not just catering for kid, but adults too.

GamingVan UK levels up

GamingVan is a mobile “gaming cafe” on wheels.

Children can play their favourite games inside the vehicle, which can be hired for parties and events.

Ross explained: “I wanted to spend more time with my young family instead of being away half the year.

“I always wanted to find a way to bring kids together to play games, like a café but mobile.

“After hearing about the success of a gaming van in Blackpool, I did my research and saw there were no similar services in Scotland.

“That’s when I decided to bring the concept here.

“With the support of my friend from Sunderland, who started his own gaming van business, I was able to develop and improve upon the concept.”

Wedding bookings

Lorraine has been instrumental in the business, handling marketing, website development, and GamingVan’s social media presence.

“Our growth meant we were able to create a second van that covers Edinburgh and Lothian, allowing the first van to remain focused on the Dundee and Fife area,” she said.

“The busiest time for us is term time but that gives us the capacity do a lot of community events and gala days when the schools are off.

“We’re also noticing an uptick in the number of wedding and corporate events we’re being booked for.

“People are always looking for something different that adds that something extra. And we’re happy to deliver.”

Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce

Ross and Lorraine received help from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, who provided a start-up deal meaning they could join the organisation for £100.

“Starting up a completely new business isn’t easy but I was determined and used all the resources available such as Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce’s start up offer to give myself the best chance of success,” Ross added.

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “Over the past few years we’ve supported over 100 start-ups, helping them create 122 jobs.

“We know how important new businesses are to our local economy and so we created a £100 start offer available to anyone starting a new venture which means they can access all our member benefits at a special discount.”