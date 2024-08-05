GamingVan brings brings game café culture to Dundee’s doorsteps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GamingVan brings brings game café culture to Dundee’s doorsteps

Ross Lemon has found success with his a mobile "gaming cafe" on wheels.

By Paul Malik
Ross Lemon and his GamingVan. Image: Ginger PR
Ross Lemon and his GamingVan. Image: Ginger PR

A Broughty Ferry company bringing a games café to your doorstep has levelled-up following a deal with the chamber of commerce.

Ross Lemon was working in the oil and gas industry when he heard a rave review about a mobile gaming company.

Being a family-man, he had found himself looking for a new alternative to the offshore lifestyle and a way to spend more time with his young children.

Noticing a gap in the market, he contacted his friend in Sunderland who operated a gaming van business there.

He then spent weeks and months developing the concept for a Scottish audience, launching his company GamingVan UK in Dundee.

And with wife Lorraine in charge of marketing and social media, the business has blossomed into new markets, not just catering for kid, but adults too.

GamingVan UK levels up

GamingVan is a mobile “gaming cafe” on wheels.

Children can play their favourite games inside the vehicle, which can be hired for parties and events.

Ross explained: “I wanted to spend more time with my young family instead of being away half the year.

Ross Lemon in his GamingVan. Image: Ginger PR

“I always wanted to find a way to bring kids together to play games, like a café but mobile.

“After hearing about the success of a gaming van in Blackpool, I did my research and saw there were no similar services in Scotland.

“That’s when I decided to bring the concept here.

“With the support of my friend from Sunderland, who started his own gaming van business, I was able to develop and improve upon the concept.”

Wedding bookings

Lorraine has been instrumental in the business, handling marketing, website development, and GamingVan’s social media presence.

“Our growth meant we were able to create a second van that covers Edinburgh and Lothian, allowing the first van to remain focused on the Dundee and Fife area,” she said.

“The busiest time for us is term time but that gives us the capacity do a lot of community events and gala days when the schools are off.

“We’re also noticing an uptick in the number of wedding and corporate events we’re being booked for.

“People are always looking for something different that adds that something extra. And we’re happy to deliver.”

Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce

Ross and Lorraine received help from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, who provided a start-up deal meaning they could join the organisation for £100.

“Starting up a completely new business isn’t easy but I was determined and used all the resources available such as Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce’s start up offer to give myself the best chance of success,” Ross added.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “Over the past few years we’ve supported over 100 start-ups, helping them create 122 jobs.

“We know how important new businesses are to our local economy and so we created a £100 start offer available to anyone starting a new venture which means they can access all our member benefits at a special discount.”

