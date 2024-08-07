Broughty Ferry’s Bella Mella celebrates five years amid tough retail conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Broughty Ferry’s Bella Mella celebrates five years amid tough retail conditions

Carmen Sinclair says the "personal touch" is why customers keep coming back to her well-loved fashion store.

Carmen Sinclair owns Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry. Image: Carmen Sinclair/Bella Mella
Carmen Sinclair owns Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry. Image: Carmen Sinclair/Bella Mella
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Broughty Ferry boutique Mella Bella is celebrating five years in their “dream shop” this month.

Carmen Sinclair set-up the popular clothes shop after stints in Paris and training as a photographer, before planting roots in the Ferry with her first store.

After moving to new premises last year, her firm has just taken on a warehouse to help the distribution of its online offering, employing two new members of staff.

They’ve joined the three who work in-store with Carmen, providing what she describes as the “personal touch” helping customers boost their confidence when it comes to buying clothes.

Bella Mella five years on the high street

Carmen said: “We opened our new shop last year, and things are going really well. It is our dream shop.

“I opened the first Broughty Ferry store five-years ago, having had an online shop.

“We would do local drop-offs to customers in Dundee, so there was a need to have a permanent venue.

“A lot of shops have shut over the last while, but we offer a very personal experience.

Bella Mella on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Carmen Sinclair/ Bella Mella

“Particularly in women’s fashion, our customers have a need for the personal touch which we offer. Confidence is a huge part of what we do. 

“It is more than just a shop, really. We have customers who come in nearly every day and share their life stories and worries with us, which we love.

“Our online store does do well, but a website cuts out the human part of shopping.

“A lot of people look online and don’t know how they are going to look or how a garment is going to fit on them. So they come in.

“It really is the main reason for our success.

“There are three staff working in-store, and I’ve just taken on a warehouse with another two employees.

“Our products cater for a wide range of people, of all ages. We have teenagers coming in, and my Gran is 90 who shops here too.”

Brexit shocks

It has not been entirely plane sailing for Bella Mella in the five years it has been opened.

The old shop was hit by a fire, and the impact of recent economic shocks including Brexit and the cost of living crisis have all had an impact.

Carmen Sinclair owns Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry. Image: Carmen Sinclair/Bella Mella

“We work closely with wholesale designers, and I had worked in Paris previously,” Carmen said.

“The stock you used to be able to bring back was amazing, but after Brexit no-one can really afford it any more. The prices and stock levels used to be great, but now you are an extra 40% on what you would have paid pre-Brexit. Which is crazy.

Image: Carmen Sinclair/ Bella Mella

“It has made the economy suffer, but there is still a market for something a bit different.”

And Carmen said she was happy having her “dream shop” on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street, and had no plans on opening a second location.

“I love having our shop in Broughty Ferry. I personally would not want more than one.

“You can have a great brand, but if you don’t have the right staff or the right location, it probably won’t work.

“So we feel we have hit-the-nail-on-the-head as far as the shop is concerned.

“And now we want to build our presence on that going forward.”

Conversation