Fife drinks firm wins deal to be stocked in 50 Co-op stores

Fife whisky liqueur company Magnum have signed a lucrative £75,000-a-year deal with grocery chain Co-op.

More than 500 litres of the Kirkcaldy-made drink will be shipped out to 50 stores across Scotland, including key tourist hotspots in the Highlands, Bute, Orkney and the Borders.

The drink uses single malt Speyside whisky and is sold in a stainless steel flask, designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled without the need for ice.

Each flask will retail for around £24.99, Magnum boss Lee Schofield said.

Magnum Co-op deal

To announce the deal, Magnum’s new ambassadors Team Mouat, the curling team who recently won the World Curling Championships were unveiled at a Co-op.

Lee said: “Magnum really is going from strength to strength this year. Not only have we just launched the only global production and bottling centre of its kind in Scotland, but we’ve now just doubled our distribution with Co-op across Scotland.

“By teaming up with Co-op, we’ve carefully selected key retail outlets to help reach local communities in the Highlands and Islands, Bute, Arran, Tiree, Orkney and the Scottish Borders.

“These popular tourist hotspots will also help introduce Magnum to UK and international visitors who are looking for a truly authentic Scottish product and souvenir to take home.”

Kirkcaldy production plant

Magnum recently invested £1 million in its plant in Kirkcaldy.

This means around 40 bottles are filled per minute on the new production line, through the utilisation of the latest automated technology.

The dedicated cream production facility is already gearing up to distribute around 135,000 litres of Magnum to the rest of the UK, as well as Canada, the United States and South Africa.

The factory at Mitchelston Industrial Estate has been designed and is managed by QAS Group.

The production centre houses liquid and dry goods under one roof. This helps to minimise the brand’s carbon footprint and will support six full-time skilled jobs.

Magnum describe their drink as having “smooth, creamy caramel notes playing off single malt Speyside whisky for a balanced taste with a warming ginger afterglow”.

In 2018, Magnum announced its first export deal to Canada, followed by a launch in South Africa, two of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets.

Magnum now exports to multiple provinces across Canada and has a presence in more than 450 outlets. It also sells through outlets in the US.