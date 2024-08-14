Taymouth Marina looking to recruit from Perthshire talent pool

Perthshire holiday resort Taymouth Marina has detailed the difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff for rural businesses.

After a massive expansion programme saw a number of new facilities open at the popular retreat, on the shores of Loch Tay, a number of roles have become available.

Jobs ranging from bar staff to general manager are on offer, with the company keen on hiring as many people from the local area as possible.

Taymouth Marina offer a number of “different” perks to staff, including a shuttle bus to nearby towns, accommodation and family benefits.

Taymouth Marina recruitment drive

Businesses working in rural Perthshire and other remote areas in Angus and Fife have struggled to retain staff recently.

Earlier this year we reported the difficulties faced by House of Bruar bosses in recruiting and retaining staff.

Stacey Ives, head of sales and marketing at Taymouth Marina, explained the strain businesses like theirs feel when recruiting permanent staff.

“We are actually quite lucky because we have youngsters who come through every year in the summer time and during their break from university to work with us,” she said.

“I think a lot of the difficulty obviously does come with housing, especially for people who are having to come from out of town.

“Again, we are quite lucky in that we have staff accommodation.

“We also provide a shuttle service turn from Aberfeldy and Killin.

“But we try and make sure, because we do have a lot of people from out of town, that there’s a social element to it as well.

“Staff have access to our water sports facilities, access to the hotbox spa, family access, and things like that.

“It is a massive undertaking for the business. We know it is not a case of advertising for position, and then seeing who applies.

“We’ve had to really go above and beyond to try and create a package that ticks all the boxes.”

Expansion brings challenges

Earlier this year Taymouth Marina opened a number of new self-catering lodges.

“There is a core group of staff that we’ve been working with for years,” Stacey added.

“But with our expansion, with the expansion of Drummond view, the footfall that has brought has been huge.

“And with the housekeeping, the maintenance of the gardens and buildings and the promises we make to our guests, we have to expand our team. And that’s put us under a huge strain.

“We are looking for at least nine roles, ranging from housekeepers to barrisa and bar staff to hotbox team members, maintenance staff — even right up to general manager.”

Scott Anderson, Taymouth’s people and culture manager, added: “We’re proud to be part of the local community.

“And we’re devoted to ensuring our staff don’t just feel like employees, but as partners in our journey.

“People join our team for all sorts of reasons.

“Some work here to develop a career, some work full-time, part time and some return season after season to fit around their personal commitments.

“We strive to support our people to reach their potential and want to invest in their careers with us.”