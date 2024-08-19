Fife couple offer the campervan lifestyle for the price of a cup of coffee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife couple offer the campervan lifestyle for the price of a cup of coffee

Danni and Richard Strang offer people the chance to win a campervan for less than a fiver.

By Paul Malik
Danni Paton-Strang and Richard Strang, owners of Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions
Danni Paton-Strang and Richard Strang, owners of Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions

Fife couple Danni and Richard Strang stumbled into the campervan life by chance and now run a company offering fully-kitted out vehicles for the price of a cup of coffee.

The pair booked out a mobile home in 2023 to travel round Scotland and instantly fell in love with the lifestyle.

With their company Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions, the Strangs offer “raffle” tickets for £4.97 each.

Contestants can buy up to 500 at a time, and win one of their fully-kitted campervans which has been painstakingly built by the pair, from scratch.

Travelling around Scotland and Europe in a converted van is a growing trend in the holiday industry, they point out, with a rising number of people sharing their journeys on social media.

Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions

In June, Danni and Richard put their first van up for auction, selling around 2,000 tickets.

It was won by a man in Kelty, and the next round has already seen the number of briefs double to 4,000 before the draw takes place in September.

“As a business model it is somewhat of a slow-burner, it will take a few competitions to build a bigger following and have the community behind us that builds repeat custom,” Richard said.

The inside of one of Danni and Richard’s campervan conversions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions

“But we should be close to selling around 4,000 tickets for the next competition, around 60-65% of what is available.

“And our social media channels are growing too and we have people from all over the UK who like and follow our Facebook page.

“Tickets are a flat rate, £4.97 a piece with a maximum allowance per person of 500 tickets which you can buy at once.

“There are other competition websites out there, most of them are offering smaller things like Ninja airfryers, or cash and things like that.

“We went down the more niche route, and there is a growing community of campervan lovers who are getting involved with what we do.”

Campervans built ‘from scratch’

The couple overhaul the vans from scratch, installing beds and other camping equipment.

Danni said: “I think people involved love exploring and adventuring. It can be expensive to get in to.

“We try and keep to a budget of about £5,000 per van, which usually gives us a vehicle that is around 10 years old. There are specific vans we look for which work best for our conversions. They need to be big enough.

The interior of one of their vans. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions

“Everything is pulled-out and rebuilt from scratch.

“The only thing we won’t do is the major mechanical works, we use a local garage who does all our MOTs.

“We have gone down all of the legal routes, to make sure our company is completely legitimate and we are allowed to advertise as a trust-worthy firm.

Campervan lifestyle

The pair are keen to grow the business, and already run a landscaping company and hanging basket firm each.

Danni added: “We didn’t even know we were into the lifestyle, we were supposed to get married and go on honeymoon but that was cancelled by the pandemic.

Bailey the dog and campervan Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions

“So we hired a motor home and toured the west coast, and a year after we hired a campervan and really enjoyed it.

“It would never have been something we would have considered, and now we love it. We go when we can, and even work from it when we can.”

 

