Dundee ceramic tile shop to close after firm goes bust and staff made redundant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee ceramic tile shop to close after firm goes bust and staff made redundant

CTD on Clepington Road will close after the company plunged into insolvency

By Paul Malik
CTD Tiles on Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: Google
CTD Tiles on Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: Google

Dundee’s CTD branch is to close after the company plunged into insolvency.

Perth’s store will open as a Topps Tiles after an agreement was reached between the company and administrators for CTD.

The company, which ran 86 stores across the UK and employed 425 staff, fell into insolvency on Monday after coming under pressure from a downturn in the home improvement sector.

Administrators from Interpath Advisory said competitor Topps had struck a deal to buy CTD’s brands, intellectual property, stock, 30 stores and operation of distribution sites for around £9 million.

The Dundee store on Clepington Road is now shut. Another 56 shops across the UK, with 268 workers, have also closed, with staff being made redundant immediately.

Perth CTD warehouse to remain open

CTD Tiles in Perth is located within Jewson on Arran Road. The company also has an outlet in Springkerse Industrial Estate in Stirling, which is also closing.

James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles, said tough market conditions proved “insurmountable” for the supplier in recent months “as consumer and trade demand failed to recover in line with expectations”.

He added: “The transaction with Topps Group provides continuity for a considerable number of staff and stores as part of a major tiles group.

“Regrettably, the remaining sites have closed, which has resulted in redundancies.

“We are now focused on supporting those staff and have specialist teams on site working with impacted employees to help make representations to the Redundancy Payments Service where relevant.”

Rob Parker, Topps Group chief executive, said: “The CTD brand and assets are an excellent fit with our existing business and the acquisition creates a new and complementary specialist tile business within the Topps Group.

“CTD operates a different model to our existing Topps Tiles retail stores, with separate trade and retail offers within each unit and a number of market-specific sub-brands which are differentiated from our existing offer.”

It is understood that 92 workers will transfer to Topps Tiles.

Administrators will also keep on a further 65 people to deal with the transition of the administration process.

CTD ran sites across the UK with trade and retail showrooms and recorded roughly £75 million in revenues for the past year.

More from Business

Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne Group: Unsecured creditors owed tens of millions unlikely to receive any money
Danni Paton-Strang and Richard Strang, owners of Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions
Fife couple offer the campervan lifestyle for the price of a cup of coffee
Sarah Smith, founder and owner of Unlock Your Past. Image: Sarah Smith/Unlock Your Past
Kinross historian helps Americans find their great-great-great grandparents
Shona and Scott Galloway, owners of Home Sweet Home Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Husband and wife team to open new branch of Fife estate agents
Will Stephen in his shop, Yard's Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Yard's Games in Arbroath rolling its way to success
Businessman David Hamilton with Scooply franchise owner Kevin Reid in the van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife businessman launches modern take on traditional ice cream van
Sandy Allan from Fife is drumming at his eighth Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Image: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Kirkcaldy blacksmith Sandy Allan marches to his own beat at the Royal Edinburgh Military…
Courier Business Awards 2024 finalists are revealed.
Courier Business Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed
Gary Langlands, owner of VSL. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee's Vision Sound and Light to retire after career 'getting it right'
Newgate Technology. Inverkeithing. Image: Google Date
Fife medical IT firm Newgate Technology sold as founder retires after 36 years at…

Conversation