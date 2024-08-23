How much do I need to save for retirement?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

How much do I need to save for retirement?

If you’re approaching retirement, one of your biggest questions is likely to be, have I saved enough?

Presented by RBC Brewin Dolphin
A calendar with retirement written in one box.
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?

There’s no golden rule for how much money you’ll need in retirement, as this depends on various factors such as your retirement age, plans, and how long you live. However, having a rough idea of how much income the average retiree needs and how to generate it, is a good place to start.

What do I need for a ‘comfortable’ retirement?

Research by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association suggests that to fund a ‘comfortable’ retirement, the average single person would need £43,100 a year and the average couple would need £59,000 a year (after tax).

This equates to an approximate gross income of £51,000 for a single person or £67,600 for a couple.

Research found that a 66-year-old retiree with a £1m pension using income drawdown could withdraw £51,000 a year (gross) until age 94. This assumes 5% annual investment growth after fees and income increasing with 2% inflation.
For a pension worth £500,000, the withdrawals would only last until age 77.

Chris from Brewin Dolphin
Chris Henderson, divisional director and financial planner at RBC Brewin Dolphin.

How much income would an annuity provide?

As an alternative, someone buying an annuity at 66 could expect up to £60,000 gross annual retirement income from a £1m pension fund or around £30,000 a year from a £500,000 fund.

Annuity income is guaranteed for life, providing the same annual income regardless of longevity. In contrast, income drawdown involves investment risk – your fund could fall in value, and you risk running out of money if you live longer than expected. However, drawdown enables you to vary your income.

You could take a ‘mix-and-match’ approach, for example buying an annuity to generate some secure income, while using income drawdown for discretionary spending.

Think beyond your pension

Retirement income can come from sources besides just your pension.
ISAs do not benefit from tax relief on contributions. However, withdrawals are completely free from tax. ISAs can allow you to leave your pension untouched for your first years of retirement.

Other income sources to consider include cash savings accounts, shares, bonds, and property income, as well as the state pension, which is £221.20 per week for those who qualify for the full rate (2024/25 tax year).

Next steps

Determining how much money you need for retirement is no easy feat. A financial adviser can explain how to make up a shortfall, and advise on the most suitable strategy for you, based on your individual circumstances.

Taking some financial advice will help you feel confident you’re on track for a more secure financial future.

Contact information

RBC Brewin Dolphin would be delighted to help you and your family achieve financial clarity and stability. Enquire today or call Chris Henderson, divisional director and financial planner on 01382 317200

More from Business

Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Fife jam boss opens up on shock cancer diagnosis
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
New operator to run Perth MG dealership following deal
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
Dundee and Fife videogames entrepreneur buys Scotland's pro esports company
2
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Perthshire's Taylors Snacks in English expansion following German supermarket deal
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Dundee hotel boss claims 'tax dodge' caused by waterlogged computer
10
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Dundee ceramic tile shop to close after firm goes bust and staff made redundant
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Stewart Milne Group: Unsecured creditors owed tens of millions unlikely to receive any money
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Fife couple offer the campervan lifestyle for the price of a cup of coffee
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Kinross historian helps Americans find their great-great-great grandparents
Are you in a position to retire with comfort?
Husband and wife team to open new branch of Fife estate agents

Conversation