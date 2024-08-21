Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks in English expansion following German supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks in English expansion following German supermarket deal

Taylors' deal with Aldi will see their crisps appear in English supermarkets for the first time.

By Paul Malik
James Taylor, managing director, Taylors Snacks Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks have agreed a deal with German supermarket Aldi which will see their crisps sold outside Scotland for the first time.

Aldi will stock four of their flavours — straight cut mature cheddar and onion and pickled onion, and lightly sea salted and sea salt and cider vinegar ridge cut, retailing at £1.25 per pack.

The initial deal will see 220,000 of the potato snacks sent to stores across the UK, netting a potential £275,000 in revenue.

And Taylors said they expected the arrangement to expand and enlarge in future.

Taylors rebranded from Mackie’s in May 2023, after the Perthshire-farming family bought the majority of the company shares.

Taylors crisps in Aldi

Taylors has had a deal to supply Scottish Aldi stores with snacks for almost 15 years.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks said: “We are confident that Taylors will be as well received around the rest of the UK as our snacks have been in Scotland, and look forward to bringing our unique, thick cut crisps to even more people around the country.

A man sitting down surrounded by bags and boxes of Taylors Snacks crisps.
Taylors Snacks managing director James Taylor knows his crisps. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Aldi for over 14 years since our days trading as Mackie’s Crisps, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with them in our first foray into supermarkets outside of Scotland.

“Taylors will always be proud of our Scottish roots and will remain based in Perthshire as our company grows, bringing more jobs to the area.

“As our brand continues to evolve, we are excited to bring more and more of our ranges to a wider audience.”

Taste makers

Taylors Snacks works with different seasoning houses to create the flavours of its snacks, as well as having its own labs for experimenting.

In addition to crisps, the Errol factory produces lentil waves, which is a healthier, air popped snack.

And every year, Taylors make a list of between 10 and 15 holiday flavours they think might work as holiday editions.

The seasoning houses also provide info on trends, what was popular last year and what they predict becoming popular.

In addition to the crisps and lentil waves produced in Errol, Taylors Snacks has a popcorn factory in Yorkshire that makes 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.

