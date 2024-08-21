Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks in English expansion following German supermarket deal

Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks have agreed a deal with German supermarket Aldi which will see their crisps sold outside Scotland for the first time.

Aldi will stock four of their flavours — straight cut mature cheddar and onion and pickled onion, and lightly sea salted and sea salt and cider vinegar ridge cut, retailing at £1.25 per pack.

The initial deal will see 220,000 of the potato snacks sent to stores across the UK, netting a potential £275,000 in revenue.

And Taylors said they expected the arrangement to expand and enlarge in future.

Taylors rebranded from Mackie’s in May 2023, after the Perthshire-farming family bought the majority of the company shares.

Taylors crisps in Aldi

Taylors has had a deal to supply Scottish Aldi stores with snacks for almost 15 years.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks said: “We are confident that Taylors will be as well received around the rest of the UK as our snacks have been in Scotland, and look forward to bringing our unique, thick cut crisps to even more people around the country.

“We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Aldi for over 14 years since our days trading as Mackie’s Crisps, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with them in our first foray into supermarkets outside of Scotland.

“Taylors will always be proud of our Scottish roots and will remain based in Perthshire as our company grows, bringing more jobs to the area.

“As our brand continues to evolve, we are excited to bring more and more of our ranges to a wider audience.”

Taste makers

Taylors Snacks works with different seasoning houses to create the flavours of its snacks, as well as having its own labs for experimenting.

In addition to crisps, the Errol factory produces lentil waves, which is a healthier, air popped snack.

And every year, Taylors make a list of between 10 and 15 holiday flavours they think might work as holiday editions.

The seasoning houses also provide info on trends, what was popular last year and what they predict becoming popular.

In addition to the crisps and lentil waves produced in Errol, Taylors Snacks has a popcorn factory in Yorkshire that makes 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.