Dundee tech firm Waracle wins multi-million-pound deal

Dundee tech firm Waracle has won a multi-million-pound contract from an electricity provider.

SP Energy Networks, part of the Scottish Power group, has selected the city firm to develop its next generation “digital customer experience”.

Waracle, which specialises in creating apps, has a workforce of around 200 across four offices.

It recently added 60 staff with the acquisition of Glasgow-based design and software engineering agency Screenmedia.

Waracle SP Energy Networks deal

It has built on this momentum with a seven-figure deal with SP Energy Networks, which owns and maintains the electricity network in central and southern Scotland alongside Merseyside and North Wales.

The company serves more than 3.5 million homes and businesses across the United Kingdom.

Waracle has been tasked with designing and developing a digital customer experience that will meet growing demand for network connections for EV chargers, solar panels and heat pumps.

It has worked with Scottish Power and Iberdrola since 2016, designing and engineering a number of digital products including ScottishPower’s YourEnergy app.

This is used by millions of customers to monitor their energy usage and input meter readings.

Deal to support 12 jobs

Waracle co-founder David Romilly the new deal will support more than a dozen jobs in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

He said: “We’re excited to bring Waracle’s track record in customer experience, digital product development and emerging technologies to one of the UK’s largest electricity network providers.

“The Waracle team has been incredibly impressed with the leadership, passion and ambition of the SP Energy Networks business transformation team and we’re delighted to have been chosen as the successful bidder following an exhaustive tender process.”

Lynda Ward, business transformation director at SP Energy Networks, said: “The team at Waracle has demonstrated the value it can bring to the table over several years working with the Scottish Power group.

“I’m excited about the prospects for this new partnership as we look to introduce new and innovative digital solutions across a range of systems and processes.”

Waracle, which has offices in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, is backed by growth capital investor BGF.

Its client base that includes Lloyds Banking Group, Royal London, Roche and Imperial College London.