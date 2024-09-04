Dundee Airport could soon see electric hybrid planes taking off after Loganair deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Airport could soon see electric hybrid planes taking off after Loganair deal

Loganair, who fly from Dundee to London, have announced a new partnership which will see electric planes brought into their fleet.

By Paul Malik
An impression of how Loganair's hybrid electric aircraft ES30 could look. Image: Loganair
An impression of how Loganair's hybrid electric aircraft ES30 could look. Image: Loganair

Electric planes could soon be flying out of Dundee Airport after Loganair announced a new partnership with a Swedish plane manufacturer.

The airline has announced a collaboration with Swedish hybrid-electric airplane manufacturer Heart Aerospace, as part of the firm’s decarbonisation plans.

Loganair is the country’s largest regional airline and runs regular flights from Dundee Airport everyday.

It currently flies the Dundee to London Heathrow route, as well as flights to Kirkwall and Shetland.

Two Loganair flights depart from Dundee Airport to the capital Monday-Friday, and one on Sunday afternoons.

Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The collaboration will focus on establishing “use cases” for Heart Aerospace’s hybrid electric aircraft in Loganair’s network.

Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-30, a hybrid-electric aircraft with the capacity to carry up to 30 passengers.

The ES-30 has the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while offering cost-effective and accessible air travel, Loganair said.

Dundee Airport’s electric planes

The ES-30 will have a fully electric zero emissions range of 200km, Loganair said, with an extended hybrid range of 400km with 30 passengers on board.

With 25 passengers on board the aircraft has the potential to achieve a range of 800km.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer for Loganair, said: “This is a very exciting and significant moment for Loganair and for the future of sustainable UK regional flying.

Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah. Image: Big Partnership

“This exclusive collaboration with Heart Aerospace brings together two organisations who share a passion to see aviation emissions reduce in a realistic and meaningful way, and we definitely see the ES-30 as being a strong contender to emerge as one of the leaders in this space.

“At Loganair we are very proud of our environmental work and achievements to date, and we see this as the next logical step along the path to a greener future for UK regional aviation.”

Plans to be net zero on emissions

Loganair currently flies its ATR Turboprop planes between Dundee Airport and London.

Although they emit around 27% less CO2 emissions than their older Saab 340B models, Loganair said they wanted to be net zero on emissions by 2040.

Simon Newitt, president of Heart Aerospace, added: “Loganair has been a champion of regional aviation for decades, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring cleaner air travel to the UK.

“This collaboration is an important step in our mission to make air travel more sustainable and we look forward to bringing clean and convenient solutions to Loganair in support of its ambitious goal to achieve net zero emissions across its operations by 2040.”

 

More from Business

A dozen turbine towers have been standing at the Port of Dundee for most of this year. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Port of Dundee turbine towers to go offshore after months of delay
2
Inch Cape. Image: Supplied
Scotland's tallest wind farm to bring 50 Angus jobs following government contract win
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss
15
Carys Anderson and Colin McLeish at the Rautomead factory, Dundee. Image: Dylan Drummond/ Son of the Sea Photography
Dundee metals company who launched recycling brass for Timex details plans for future
Aston Villa captain John McGinn with Euan Spark and Lewis Hill from Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.
Aston Villa stars get barista training and coffee machine from ex-Dundee United duo’s Tayside…
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners
Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Decision on future of Fife factory with 100 staff to be taken within weeks
Forbes of Kingennie staff at the ceremony.
Carnoustie pub and resort near Dundee win big at 'hospitality Oscars'
3
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Overgate confirms three new stores - but Frasers opening delayed
6
Change at the top of Dundee tech firm Waracle - new CEO David Tuck with former chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle
Dundee tech boss steps down after growing firm from 10 to 200 staff

Conversation