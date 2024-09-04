Dundee Airport could soon see electric hybrid planes taking off after Loganair deal

Electric planes could soon be flying out of Dundee Airport after Loganair announced a new partnership with a Swedish plane manufacturer.

The airline has announced a collaboration with Swedish hybrid-electric airplane manufacturer Heart Aerospace, as part of the firm’s decarbonisation plans.

Loganair is the country’s largest regional airline and runs regular flights from Dundee Airport everyday.

It currently flies the Dundee to London Heathrow route, as well as flights to Kirkwall and Shetland.

Two Loganair flights depart from Dundee Airport to the capital Monday-Friday, and one on Sunday afternoons.

The collaboration will focus on establishing “use cases” for Heart Aerospace’s hybrid electric aircraft in Loganair’s network.

Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-30, a hybrid-electric aircraft with the capacity to carry up to 30 passengers.

The ES-30 has the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while offering cost-effective and accessible air travel, Loganair said.

Dundee Airport’s electric planes

The ES-30 will have a fully electric zero emissions range of 200km, Loganair said, with an extended hybrid range of 400km with 30 passengers on board.

With 25 passengers on board the aircraft has the potential to achieve a range of 800km.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer for Loganair, said: “This is a very exciting and significant moment for Loganair and for the future of sustainable UK regional flying.

“This exclusive collaboration with Heart Aerospace brings together two organisations who share a passion to see aviation emissions reduce in a realistic and meaningful way, and we definitely see the ES-30 as being a strong contender to emerge as one of the leaders in this space.

“At Loganair we are very proud of our environmental work and achievements to date, and we see this as the next logical step along the path to a greener future for UK regional aviation.”

Plans to be net zero on emissions

Loganair currently flies its ATR Turboprop planes between Dundee Airport and London.

Although they emit around 27% less CO2 emissions than their older Saab 340B models, Loganair said they wanted to be net zero on emissions by 2040.

Simon Newitt, president of Heart Aerospace, added: “Loganair has been a champion of regional aviation for decades, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring cleaner air travel to the UK.

“This collaboration is an important step in our mission to make air travel more sustainable and we look forward to bringing clean and convenient solutions to Loganair in support of its ambitious goal to achieve net zero emissions across its operations by 2040.”