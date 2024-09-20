New managing director named as Fife Creamery plans succession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New managing director named as Fife Creamery plans succession

Steve Appolinari has been appointed the Kirkcaldy company's new managing director

By Paul Malik
Steve Appolinari the new MD at Fife Creamery. Image: Supplied
Steve Appolinari the new MD at Fife Creamery. Image: Supplied

Fife Creamery’s new managing director has risen to the top after taking on the MD job from the founder’s grandson Graeme Simpson, who is stepping down after 25 years.

Steve Appolinari is the firm’s current sales director who will take the reins from Graeme, who becomes the Kirkcaldy company’s chairman.

Graeme himself became boss in 1998, taking on the role from his father John (also known as Jock) who himself succeeded his father John Sr.

Mr Appolinari has himself worked with the firm since the 1980s, serving Fife Creamery for the last 39 years.

His appointment is part of a long-planned succession strategy by Fife Creamery to ensure a smooth transition and continuity to their customers and suppliers, they said.

Steve rises to the top of Fife Creamery

Fife Creamery has operated in the Kingdom since 1957, after dairyman and founder John Sr opened the first depot in Methil.

Since then the company has gone on to become one of the country’s leading chilled food specialists.

They became the first chilled food wholesaler in Scotland to introduce and invest in temperature-controlled deliveries.

Steve Appolinari  Image: Fife Creamery 

Steve said: “I am truly honoured to be given the opportunity to take on the responsibility of the MD’s role in the business I have devoted most of my working life to.

“In Graeme, I follow a highly talented individual who I have had the pleasure to work and learn alongside over the last few decades. He is a great leader and a close friend.

“Fife Creamery is a fantastic company with strong values and dedicated characters at its core, a combination that I will do my utmost to maintain and develop.”

New role as chair

As chairman, Graeme said he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to the executive team.

He added: “Our success has always been the result of our incredible team whom I have had the absolute pleasure and privilege to lead.

Graeme Simpson. Image: Fife Creamery

“I step aside knowing that the company I love could be in no better hands than Steve’s.

“We have worked hand in hand over the past 25 years and I am excited to see Steve continue to develop the many opportunities that lie ahead”

