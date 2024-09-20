New managing director named as Fife Creamery plans succession

Fife Creamery’s new managing director has risen to the top after taking on the MD job from the founder’s grandson Graeme Simpson, who is stepping down after 25 years.

Steve Appolinari is the firm’s current sales director who will take the reins from Graeme, who becomes the Kirkcaldy company’s chairman.

Graeme himself became boss in 1998, taking on the role from his father John (also known as Jock) who himself succeeded his father John Sr.

Mr Appolinari has himself worked with the firm since the 1980s, serving Fife Creamery for the last 39 years.

His appointment is part of a long-planned succession strategy by Fife Creamery to ensure a smooth transition and continuity to their customers and suppliers, they said.

Steve rises to the top of Fife Creamery

Fife Creamery has operated in the Kingdom since 1957, after dairyman and founder John Sr opened the first depot in Methil.

Since then the company has gone on to become one of the country’s leading chilled food specialists.

They became the first chilled food wholesaler in Scotland to introduce and invest in temperature-controlled deliveries.

Steve said: “I am truly honoured to be given the opportunity to take on the responsibility of the MD’s role in the business I have devoted most of my working life to.

“In Graeme, I follow a highly talented individual who I have had the pleasure to work and learn alongside over the last few decades. He is a great leader and a close friend.

“Fife Creamery is a fantastic company with strong values and dedicated characters at its core, a combination that I will do my utmost to maintain and develop.”

New role as chair

As chairman, Graeme said he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to the executive team.

He added: “Our success has always been the result of our incredible team whom I have had the absolute pleasure and privilege to lead.

“I step aside knowing that the company I love could be in no better hands than Steve’s.

“We have worked hand in hand over the past 25 years and I am excited to see Steve continue to develop the many opportunities that lie ahead”