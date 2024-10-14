Drinks firm to cease production in Angus after being acquired

A drinks firm will cease production in Angus after 25 years after being acquired.

Brechin firm Ella Drinks was founded by John Gallagher and Anne Thomson and produces pressed berry juices.

The pair, who are now retired, have sold the business to Aberdeenshire firm Summerhouse Drinks.

Production will relocate from Brechin to Summerhouse Drinks’ facility near Fraserburgh after a handover period.

Ella Drinks has been supplying Summerhouse Drinks with its raspberry juice for nearly a decade. The drink is included in 30% of the Aberdeenshire brand’s products.

The two-part deal includes the purchase of the wholesale fruit processing equipment along with its three retail brands; Ella Drinks, Bouvrage, and Angus Apples.

The Fraserburgh firm produces a range of lemonades and craft sodas.

‘The quality is exceptional’

When Claire found out about John and Anne’s decision to retire, she said it made her feel “very nervous”.

However, rather than searching for a new supplier, her business acquired Ella Drinks.

Claire said: “They’ve been a supplier of ours for nearly a decade and the quality is exceptional, the best you can get.

“It made us very nervous when we found out John and Anne planned to move on. The Scottish raspberry juice is used in 30% of our business, it’s vital.

“We started to discuss what buying them would look like and quickly made our first acquisition.”

Claire also believes adding Ella Drinks to the portfolio can allow the Fraserburgh firm to expand its offerings.

She added: “First of all it will help us shore up our supply, which is the main reason for it.

“It also gives us lots of other opportunities to work with fruits which we haven’t used before.

“We’ve done our first transition day and will get to know all of the processes and machinery.

“One thing which is for sure is we won’t be changing anything, just looking to learn from John and Anne to produce the same quality.”

Ella Drinks founder ‘looking forward’ to seeing brand succeed

Ella Drinks co-founder Anne Thomson is looking forward to the future of the brand with its new ownership.

She said: “We have always cared passionately about the wonderful flavours of berries grown in east central Scotland.

“And the need to make these accessible through the medium of juice to consumers, the trade, and manufacturers.

“We are delighted that Summerhouse Drinks are taking that purpose forward into the future and wish them every success.

“It has been a huge pleasure to have supplied the best of Scotland for over 25 years.”

Claire is grateful for what John and Anne have done for her business and hopes she can offer the same quality.

She said: “We’ve always used Scottish raspberry juice in our products. The input of Ella Drinks has helped build our reputation.

“It’s been so key in our growth in the past 10 years. John and Anne have played a huge role, so I wish them all the best with their retirement.

“It’s up to us now to continue their contracts and work with their customers. There will be a lot of good work going in between now and the new year.”