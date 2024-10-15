Fife beauty business owners on fleeing Venezuelan unrest to set up bespoke beauty firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Fife beauty business owners on fleeing Venezuelan unrest to set up bespoke beauty firm

Silk Touch Lashes was founded by former lawyer Nora Karabeet and husband Avo.

By Paul Malik
Silk Touch Lashes owners Nora and Avo Karabeet. Glenrothes. Image: Silk Touch Lashes.
Silk Touch Lashes owners Nora and Avo Karabeet. Glenrothes. Image: Silk Touch Lashes.

Fleeing political turmoil in Venezuela, Nora and Avo Karabeet left behind successful jobs as a lawyer and factory manager.

Disillusioned with the unravelling social and economic situation in their homeland, they landed in Barcelona, where Nora discovered a passion for fashion and beauty.

Moving to Fife in 2017, Nora became one of the first in the Kingdom to offer sought-after long Russian-style lashes.

Since then the husband-and-wife team have seen their company Silk Touch Lashes grow, their Glenrothes premises proving popular with customers across the country.

Silk Touch Lashes Fife

Avo ran factories in Venezuela, while Nora tried her hardest to push for justice in a legal system marred by corruption and a distinct unfairness for those caught up in it.

The pair said goodbye to their families, assets and what little security they still had at home and started new lives in Spain.

Nora went first, followed by Avo, and the couple finally wound up in Glenrothes.

Nora and Avo Karabeet, at their premises in Glenrothes.  Image: thenewmarketeruk

“We abandoned our factory, liquidated our assets, and left half of our fortune,” Avo said.

“It was a heart-wrenching decision, but we knew it was necessary for our future together. I sent Nora first, and I followed a year later.”

Nora added: “Barcelona was where I fell in love with the art of lashes.

“The training I received there laid the foundation for everything that followed.”

Nora’s sister had moved to Scotland and set herself up as a beautician.

This prompted the Karabeets to put their previous business acumen, passion for beauty products and drive to establish a new home for themselves for their growing family in Fife together, launching Silk Touch Lashes the following year.

Russian lashes

With the rise in popularity of Russian-style lash extensions, the couple noticed a gap in the market in Fife.

Silk Touch Lashes supplies both materials and training to technicians, with their award-winning academy.

“I knew what lash artists needed to create the best results. But the products just weren’t there,” Nora explained.

Image: thenewmarketeruk

“We’re not just selling lash products,” Avo states. “We’re providing lash artists with the tools to create beauty and confidence. It’s our way of adding a little light to the world.”

And as the business grew, so did their family. The Karabeets describe Silk Touch Lashes as their third child, with two youngsters in tow as they moved from the dining room to Newark Road in 2021.

