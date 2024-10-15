Fife beauty business owners on fleeing Venezuelan unrest to set up bespoke beauty firm

Fleeing political turmoil in Venezuela, Nora and Avo Karabeet left behind successful jobs as a lawyer and factory manager.

Disillusioned with the unravelling social and economic situation in their homeland, they landed in Barcelona, where Nora discovered a passion for fashion and beauty.

Moving to Fife in 2017, Nora became one of the first in the Kingdom to offer sought-after long Russian-style lashes.

Since then the husband-and-wife team have seen their company Silk Touch Lashes grow, their Glenrothes premises proving popular with customers across the country.

Silk Touch Lashes Fife

Avo ran factories in Venezuela, while Nora tried her hardest to push for justice in a legal system marred by corruption and a distinct unfairness for those caught up in it.

The pair said goodbye to their families, assets and what little security they still had at home and started new lives in Spain.

Nora went first, followed by Avo, and the couple finally wound up in Glenrothes.

“We abandoned our factory, liquidated our assets, and left half of our fortune,” Avo said.

“It was a heart-wrenching decision, but we knew it was necessary for our future together. I sent Nora first, and I followed a year later.”

Nora added: “Barcelona was where I fell in love with the art of lashes.

“The training I received there laid the foundation for everything that followed.”

Nora’s sister had moved to Scotland and set herself up as a beautician.

This prompted the Karabeets to put their previous business acumen, passion for beauty products and drive to establish a new home for themselves for their growing family in Fife together, launching Silk Touch Lashes the following year.

Russian lashes

With the rise in popularity of Russian-style lash extensions, the couple noticed a gap in the market in Fife.

Silk Touch Lashes supplies both materials and training to technicians, with their award-winning academy.

“I knew what lash artists needed to create the best results. But the products just weren’t there,” Nora explained.

“We’re not just selling lash products,” Avo states. “We’re providing lash artists with the tools to create beauty and confidence. It’s our way of adding a little light to the world.”

And as the business grew, so did their family. The Karabeets describe Silk Touch Lashes as their third child, with two youngsters in tow as they moved from the dining room to Newark Road in 2021.