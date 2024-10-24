Dundee business built parts for Nasa Jupiter mission looking for alien life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee business built parts for Nasa Jupiter mission looking for alien life

Smiths Interconnect has designed components of the spacecraft that is travelling 1.8 billion miles.

By Paul Malik
Dundee components take to the skies aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the NASA Europa Clipper unmanned spacecraft. Image: Spacex/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Dundee components take to the skies aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the NASA Europa Clipper unmanned spacecraft. Image: Spacex/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Dundee can now lay claim to four Js — jute, jam, journalism and Jupiter — after intricate parts designed and built in the city blasted into space.

Nasa has launched its latest mission to the solar system’s largest planet, destined for its ice moon of Europa.

The Europa Clipper is using parts built, tried and tested in Dundee which are integral to its success.

All going well, the spacecraft will travel 1.8 billion miles to reach Jupiter by April 2030.

And space tech pioneers Smiths Interconnect, which has operated in the City of Discovery for 35 years, played a vital part in the mission.

Smiths Interconnect, Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Smiths provided connectivity and communication components for the craft, which is hurtling towards Jupiter at phenomenal speeds.

Basically, the parts built in Dundee will help guide the payload on its journey.

After that, they will transmit readings and date scanned from Europa back to Earth.

The mission will see the spacecraft carry out a number of “flybys” to detect whether there is an ocean under the vast ice crust covering the moon.

And if so, it could indicate the possibility of life being discovered outside of Earth for the first time.

Dundee tech in space

Smiths Interconnect engineering manager Grant Robertson spoke to The Courier to explain Dundee’s role in the Nasa mission.

“We made the hardware, all of the designs have been done in Dundee. All of it has been produced and tested here too,” he said.

“These were all done around 18 months ago, and since then they’ve been shipped to America and integrated.

“We supply what are known as passive microwave components.

“Our telemetry equipment is what controls the satellite on its journey from Earth to the Europa moon of Jupiter.

“It senses the health of the satellite, and works out any corrections needed.

“Once it reaches Jupiter, it will fly round the moon about 50 times and carry out a series of mapping.

Staff working at Smiths Interconnect, Dundee. Image:  Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“And our second component will send the date back from the payload (satellite) back to Earth.

“Getting parts to the moons of Jupiter is incredibly exciting. We have parts built here all over the solar system.

“There are many missions over the last 35 years we have been involved in and the Europa Clipper mission is certainly one of the more high profile ones. It puts Dundee on the map.”

What the Dundee space tech does on Jupiter moon mission

The sensors built at Smiths Interconnect send telemetry data — measurements and other critical data points collected on Europa’s surface — beamed back to earth for monitoring and investigation.

And Nasa believes there is strong evidence Europa has a saltwater ocean under its ice layer, which may be one of the best places to look for life beyond Earth.

