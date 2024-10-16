Redundancies as tool hire firm to shut Dundee branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Redundancies as tool hire firm to shut Dundee branch

One shocked worker said the closure has come “out of the blue”.

HSS Hire branch in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
HSS Hire branch in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
By Rob McLaren

Workers have been told the Dundee branch of tool hire firm HSS Hire will close.

The business hires and sells a wide range of equipment, ranging from power tools to cleaning and decorating kits.

It operates from Dryburgh Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Branches in Aberdeen, Inverness and Kingston Bridge, Glasgow, will also shut.

The last day the branches will open is October 23.

Shock at HSS Hire closure

One Aberdeen member of staff said the decision had come “out of the blue” as the branch was busy.

“When we were called into the meeting, I thought it might be to say that Dundee was closing as it’s not a busy depot and we cover some of their jobs anyway.

“But it was to say we’re all closing. It was 100% out of the blue.

“It’s apparently because we’re not making enough money but we’ve got loads of jobs.”

HSS Hire in Aberdeen, pictured, will close as well as its Dundee branch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen branch has nine workers, with three members of the sales team staying on to work from home.

It is understood there will be two redundancies in Dundee and four in Inverness.

Group restructure

HSS Hire Group is in the process of splitting up the hire and sales side of the business, with different management teams.

In a recent stock market update, chief executive Steve Ashmore said the operational separation of HSS Proserve and HSS Operations will “enable each business to pursue complementary growth strategies under independent leadership teams with greater control over resources and investment decisions”.

He added: “We are confident will fully unlock the growth potential of each business and provide greater optionality to maximise future value for shareholders.”

HSS has been asked to comment.

More from Business

cap
Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang in profit boost but sounds warnings over summer takings
Silk Touch Lashes owners Nora and Avo Karabeet. Glenrothes. Image: Silk Touch Lashes.
Fife beauty business owners on fleeing Venezuelan unrest to set up bespoke beauty firm
Claire Rennie has bought the Angus firm and will move it out of the region. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drinks firm to cease production in Angus after being acquired
Kai Streling in front of the tools of their trade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Krooked Kat: Owner on starting Perth furniture restoration business
Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel.
Fife wedding venue dubbed 'world's best' returns to profit after busiest ever year
3
The Barnetts Toyota and Lexus car showrooms in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Council planning delays cost Dundee car company £1m
4
Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
End of an era for Dundee's Alliance Trust as it is officially renamed
Richard is proud to bring the trophy home to Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Family jump for joy as Broughty Ferry carpet fitter named best in UK
Chris Martin, outgoing chief executive of Waracle. Picture: Alan Richardson.
Dundee tech firm's senior management shake-up as £8m revenue drop reported
M&H Carriers MD Fraser MacLean says new delivery hub will 'give customers greater access'. Image: M&H Carriers
Carrier firm's million-pound Perth investment to improve deliveries to remote communities

Conversation