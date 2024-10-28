The Courier’s Business of the Year 2024 reacts to winning top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Courier’s Business of the Year 2024 reacts to winning top award

Montrose Port Authority was crowned Business of The Year 2024 at The Courier Business Awards last Friday.

By Paul Malik
Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison and his wife Fiona Hutchison at the Apex City Quay, on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison and his wife Fiona Hutchison at the Apex City Quay, on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The winners of The Courier’s Business of the Year 2024 award said they were “blown away” and “delighted” at the recognition of their work after winning the coveted trophy.

Montrose Port Authority were handed the accolade on Friday night at the stunning black tie event at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

More than 700 guests from Courier Country’s business community attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie and hosted by Jackie Bird.

Montrose Port Authority’s chief executive, Tom Hutchison, said he was delighted for the recognition his team had received.

Tom Hutchison from Montrose Port Authority receives a hug after winning Business of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.

The company took home the Business of the Year award and the Transition to Net Zero prize too.

Montrose Port Authority on big wins

Montrose Port Authority has made impressive strides over the past few years to develop beyond its role as a traditional cargo port.

Its work in the renewables sector has seen it expand operations until it has become “fit-to-bursting”, Tom pointed out.

And Friday’s win capped off a typically busy week for the business, after announcing they were nearly doubling their footprint with a multi-million-pound acquisition of prime industrial land.

He said: “Its absolutely fantastic (to have won) and a huge surprise, we had a great night.

“I’m blown away really, and even more so for the team.

Tom Hutchison and Montrose Port Authority team at the harbour, Montrose. Image: Due North/ Montrose Port Authority

“To be in the exultant company of businesses in the room that night and to be given that award, it’s just mind blowing and I am delighted.

“When you are immersed in the work it can be hard to take stock as such. We will sit and chat about our work with Seagreen, Inchcape, Customs House, but when you are in the middle of it you don’t notice (the scale). So it is nice for others to notice and get the validation.

Double victory

And Tom added the win for Transition to Net Zero showed the Port’s commitment to renewables and their mission to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Of course we are delighted with our wins. It is great to see our traditional oil and gas customers using our shore power to reduce emissions in the port, which is just fantastic.

“We are currently full-to-bursting at the moment, we don’t have any space to rent currently in the old harbour, so it makes perfect sense to acquire this land and see what we can do with it.

Montrose Port Authority presented their Transition to Net Zero award by David Webster (Forth Ports, left)) and Jackie Bird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Once Inchcape is constructed, we will have the two biggest windfarms in Scotland and loads more on our doorstep. So obviously, the supply chain that grows around these will require additional space as well.”

The awards recognise companies large and small operating in a range of sectors, which reflect the diverse nature of our local economy.

