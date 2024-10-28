The Courier’s Business of the Year 2024 reacts to winning top award

The winners of The Courier’s Business of the Year 2024 award said they were “blown away” and “delighted” at the recognition of their work after winning the coveted trophy.

Montrose Port Authority were handed the accolade on Friday night at the stunning black tie event at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

More than 700 guests from Courier Country’s business community attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie and hosted by Jackie Bird.

Montrose Port Authority’s chief executive, Tom Hutchison, said he was delighted for the recognition his team had received.

The company took home the Business of the Year award and the Transition to Net Zero prize too.

Montrose Port Authority on big wins

Montrose Port Authority has made impressive strides over the past few years to develop beyond its role as a traditional cargo port.

Its work in the renewables sector has seen it expand operations until it has become “fit-to-bursting”, Tom pointed out.

And Friday’s win capped off a typically busy week for the business, after announcing they were nearly doubling their footprint with a multi-million-pound acquisition of prime industrial land.

He said: “Its absolutely fantastic (to have won) and a huge surprise, we had a great night.

“I’m blown away really, and even more so for the team.

“To be in the exultant company of businesses in the room that night and to be given that award, it’s just mind blowing and I am delighted.

“When you are immersed in the work it can be hard to take stock as such. We will sit and chat about our work with Seagreen, Inchcape, Customs House, but when you are in the middle of it you don’t notice (the scale). So it is nice for others to notice and get the validation.

Double victory

And Tom added the win for Transition to Net Zero showed the Port’s commitment to renewables and their mission to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Of course we are delighted with our wins. It is great to see our traditional oil and gas customers using our shore power to reduce emissions in the port, which is just fantastic.

“We are currently full-to-bursting at the moment, we don’t have any space to rent currently in the old harbour, so it makes perfect sense to acquire this land and see what we can do with it.

“Once Inchcape is constructed, we will have the two biggest windfarms in Scotland and loads more on our doorstep. So obviously, the supply chain that grows around these will require additional space as well.”

The awards recognise companies large and small operating in a range of sectors, which reflect the diverse nature of our local economy.