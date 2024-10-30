The Dundee technology school using gaming tools to help people understand pensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Dundee technology school using gaming tools to help people understand pensions

Embark in Dundee is hoping to use techniques seen in Duolingo to encourage young people to save.

By Paul Malik
Embark's premises at West Marketgait, Dundee.

A Dundee financial technology school has more than doubled its cohort in 12 months as it tries to encourage more people to pay attention to their pensions.

Based at Embark, the education hub has been developing game-inspired technology designed to engage Scottish Widows, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers with their pensions.

Engaging young people in particular in pension and contribution plans has been traditionally challenging for the industry, boss Jackie Leiper points out.

She said one in four people in their 20s have no pension and 30% of the UK population are not on track for even a basic standard of living based on their current pension plans.

Embark school to make pensions fun

Jackie Leiper is chief customer and distribution officer and chair of the Scottish executive committee for Lloyds Group, which owns Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Scottish Widows.

She spoke to The Courier about the difficulties faced in getting people interested in saving for the future and how the financial technology school in Dundee works.

The company wants to use “gamification” – elements commonly used in video games or apps like Duolingo – to encourage more people to save.

“The pensions industry is a bit late to the game on gamification, and I am not aware of any of our competitors doing anything similar,” she said.

Jackie Leiper. Image: Embark

“It is an area we see as a key way to make something which can look quite complex and even boring, much more interesting and engaging.

“And what we are really trying to do is appeal to a much broader customer base and get people thinking at a much younger age about what they are planning to do for their retirement.

“Because of compound interest, for younger people in their 20s they can earn more by saving earlier.

“The amount saved in your 20s has so much longer to grow, it can be almost worth twice what you can save if you start in your 40s.

“And being able to make it a bit more appealing and interesting and making it a bit easier to understand can make a huge difference.”

What is gamification?

Gamification uses techniques popular in video games to engage users with content.

Apps like Duolingo have worked well in engaging people with typically tricky or difficult subjects, such as learning a new language.

Jackie adds: “One of the first gamification tools we’ve developed shows the benefits of making work place contributions.

“Most people in the work place will be automatically enrolled by their employer.

“The contributions are set-out so your employer pays 3%, you pay 5% and you receive 1% back in tax relief.

“So the gamified experience we have developed shows the impact of having those contributions, and what you can get if you put in even a little bit more.

“And it allows the user to show how much more extra you can earn by starting in your 20s than in your 40s.”

Embark school doubles in size

The “fintech” school at Embark has flourished over the last 12 months, Jackie says, increasing from a pilot of 12 cohorts to its current 24.

Lloyds was keen to establish the institution outside of Scotland’s traditional banking and financial services hubs in the central belt. Dundee’s prestigious universities were a draw too, she added.

Conversation