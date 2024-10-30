Dundee restaurant owner to raise prices in response to budget tax hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee restaurant owner to raise prices in response to budget tax hikes

Several Tayside and Fife business owners have responded to 'sledgehammer' National Insurance and living wage increases.

The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren & Paul Malik

The owner of several restaurants in Dundee said she will have to raise prices as a result of today’s Autumn Budget.

Kelly Fairweather, whose business interests include The Selkie and Sol Y Sombra in Broughty Ferry, said the hikes to the National Living Wage and National Insurance will put severe pressure on hospitality businesses.

In Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, the National Living Wage increased by 6.7% from £11.44 to £12.21 from April.

Meanwhile, the threshold at which employers start paying National Insurance on salaries was dropped from £9,100 to £5,000, with the rate increasing from 13.8% to 15% from April.

Dundee business owner’s inflation fears after budget

Ms Fairweather, who is president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “It means I’ll have to start charging customers more.

“No doubt my suppliers will also be charging me more as they’ll have the same issue making ends meet.

“Then the Bank of England might have to put the base rate up because we have inflation.

“If I put prices up, which I’ll have to, it means people are less likely to come out. The more expensive it is to employ people, the fewer job opportunities there is.”

Ms Fairweather, who is president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said she is against Government policies which act as an obstacle to people starting in business.

The outside of 335 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, a restaurant with large windows and a sign saying The Ferry Selkie on a blue background.
The Ferry Selkie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She warned there could be business closures.

She added: “Profit is becoming a dirty word. When I started in hospitality, people were looking for a 30% profit margin.

“We’re looking for 8% these days and that can end up going to fix a hole in the roof or something unexpected happening.

“Going to get your hair done, going to eat out, picking up flowers – they are all small businesses.

“If they all disappear, and it’s hard enough on the High Street just now, what have you got? What are you going into Broughty Ferry for?”

Crieff Hydro boss says cost rises will cost more than £1m

Stephen Leckie, owner of Crieff Hydro, said the rise in the minimum wage alone could cost his business around £750,000.

He estimated the cost of the National Insurance increases at between £450,000 and £500,000.

He said: “I certainly don’t argue against the concept of minimum wage. We want to look after our people.

“However, putting the living wage up by 6.7% when inflation is 2%, it makes it difficult.

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro.
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro.

“We’re determined to keep investing in our business to make it better but these changes mean we will have to go to the bank and ask to borrow more in the hope that Scotland and the industry has a brighter future.”

He added that raising prices to cope with the tax changes, wasn’t an option for all businesses. Mr Leckie said there was a limit people would pay.

He also called for the Scottish Government to follow the UK Government’s 40% business rates relief for eligible retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, up to a cap of £110,000.

‘It just got a lot harder’

This call for rates relief was echoed by Graham Bucknall, co-owner of the Ship Inn, Elie and Cruso Hotel in Lower Largo.

He said:  “A lot of pubs in England are worried about this cliff edge (on an end to business rates relief).

“We don’t have the cliff edge in Scotland. We’ve been paying full rates ever since last summer.

“If there is rationale for relief south of the border, surely that same rationale for supporting hospitality and retail businesses extends north of the border too.

The Ship Inn owner Graham Bucknall.

“Everything else we saw today was cost increases for businesses.

“National Insurance employer contributions are a sledgehammer. Not just the increase in the rate, but also in the threshold where it cuts in. That will really impact firms who hire casual and part-time staff, like hospitality businesses.

“We’re seeing pubs, social clubs etc closing and it’s the pressures of wages and taxation. It just got a lot harder.

“I worry about what this will do over the next six, 12 or 18 months throughout Fife and Scotland.”

More from Business

Embark's premises at West Marketgait, Dundee.
The Dundee technology school using gaming tools to help people understand pensions
Kirsty Stewart. Image: Supplied
Fife jewellery maker who built business from garden hut celebrates 10 years of success
Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison and his wife Fiona Hutchison at the Apex City Quay, on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier's Business of the Year 2024 reacts to winning top award
Amy Woodgate runs her own online teaching business. Image: Woodgate Consulting
Fife businesswoman on tackling big firms over bills, trusting gut instincts and using more…
Bella Mella team Kim Strachan, Mhairi Robertson, Melanie Mackintosh and Carmen Sinclair at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
80 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2024
All the winners from this year's Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction from all the winners
Sought-after Courier Business Awards 2024 trophies. Image: Graham Huband/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: Much to celebrate in our economy at this year's Courier Business Awards
2
The judges were unanimous in their decision for Business of the Year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2024: Our Business of the Year revealed
Algo operates from its self-built business centre in Perth. Phil Hannah
Perth construction firm Algo celebrates return to profit
Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia won the Young Courier Business Award last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2024: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

Conversation