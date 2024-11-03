Fife bakery boss warns political inaction will cost the High Street dear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bakery boss warns political inaction will cost the High Street dear

Fisher & Donaldson director Chloe Milne wants to see more help for businesses, particularly in towns like St Andrews.

By Ian Forsyth
Chloe Milne, managing director of Fisher and Donaldson, St Andrews Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The boss of a well-loved Fife bakery has accused politicians of not learning from past mistakes, leaving town centres to ruin.

Introducing a park-and-ride, providing more parking and changing the way business rates are handled could all benefit small, independent companies like hers, she said.

Famed for its popular fudge donut, the bakery has operated in Fife and Dundee since the end of the First World War.

But Chloe worries inaction from those with the power to change things are not doing enough to help

“We have all watched our town centres changing for the worse for decades now and it feels like politicians are not learning from past mistakes or listening to businesses – despite our warnings sadly coming to fruition again and again,” she said.

“Town centres are steadily fading away, driven by rising business rates that push firms out, and poorly planned pedestrianisation that fails to consider alternative access.

“Meanwhile, out-of-town businesses benefit from lower rates and ample car parking, attracting customers who prefer convenience, especially in Scotland’s cold and wet climate.”

‘How exactly are they supposed to shop locally?’

She continued: “While we support reducing cars on the road, inadequate public transport makes it difficult for people outside walking distance to access town centres.

“Councils are reducing car parking and pedestrianising entire town centres, but without robust public transport and bike links these areas are unlikely to survive.

“St Andrews is the perfect example of this in action — dozens of parking spaces on South Street have been turned over to additional outdoor seating for bars and restaurants and, while this is helping hospitality businesses, others we have spoken to have only seen detrimental effects to their own.

“Whether it be businesses like our own whose customers are put off due to reduced parking availability or the healthcare providers whose patients can no longer get to them because parking bays (including disabled spaces) have been removed.

Fisher and Donaldson’s  fudge doughnut ice cream. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We would love to see politicians enter into an open conversation with businesses, offering us the opportunity to scrutinise the evidence behind the decisions being made.

“For residents and visitors who don’t live within walking distance of St Andrews town centre, how exactly are they supposed to shop locally now?

“Are there plans for a park and ride? A free bus transfer from Leuchars railway station?

“If we continue on the path we are on we will be left with a town centre that caters only to those people who are eating and drinking out – and there will be fewer and fewer independent retail shops.”

Fisher & Donaldson’s rich Fife history

Fisher & Donaldson was founded in 1919 by brothers in law Willie Fisher and Davie Donaldson.

After returning from World War I, they decided to use their demob money to start a business together.

They chose to open a bakery and their first premises was on the Bonnygate in Cupar.

Mr Fisher’s nephew Alexander Milne assisted in the bakery for a number of years before leaving to gain experience at other bakeries, returning in 1942 and buying the business from his uncle.

Fisher & Donaldson is now in its fifth generation and remains under the ownership and management of the Milne family.

Siblings Chloe, Ben and Jade Milne are the current directors of the business, which employs around 150.

Bakery’s wide range of customers

Chole and the Fisher & Donaldson team take great care serving their customers, and claim the secret to their success is consistency.

Chloe added: “We have such a wide variety of customers, most of whom we are fortunate to say are very passionate about our business, brand and products.

“Different shops have different clientele, so in St Andrews for example we have a lot of tourists as well as wonderful locals and students.

“In Cupar and Dundee we have lots of local customers, many of whom visit us multiple times per week.

“Dundee also is seeing growth in tourist visitors through the cruise ships.

“And we think the secret to Fisher & Donaldson’s success is consistency.

Staff at work in Fisher & Donaldson in Cupar Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Focus on our product, the quality of the bakes we produce, and a commitment to consistently and providing a fantastic experience for our customers is what we do.

“We invest in our wonderful teams of staff and they do incredible work day in and day out with the sole aim of producing a fantastic product for our customers to enjoy.

“I believe we do this incredibly well, and due to that we’ve built up an incredibly loyal customer base over the decades.

“And to add to that, nothing beats our fudge doughnut.”

Asked about the biggest opportunities going forward, she responded: “We have seen customers values change over the last few years, with more of a focus on quality and local products over mass-produced and mass-consumption.

“We see this as a huge opportunity for us to let our customers know that we have been hand-making our products since our business began and are championing the use of the finest ingredients from local producers and suppliers, wherever possible.”

