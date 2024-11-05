Crieff Hydro boss steps down as Scottish Chambers of Commerce president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff Hydro boss steps down as Scottish Chambers of Commerce president

Stephen Leckie will end his tenure as Chambers president at the end of the year

By Paul Malik
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro. Image: DC Thomson.
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro. Image: DC Thomson.

Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie is to stand down as president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce at the end of the year.

The Perthshire business owner, who operates hotels across Scotland, is to be replaced by Mitsubishi Electric’s manufacturing boss Rodney Ayre.

As the fifth generation of his family to run Crieff Hydro, he remains in charge of Scotland’s oldest trading registered company.

And Mr Leckie was recently announced in a new role as chair of publicly funded body VisitScotland, a position he will hold until 2027.

Hydro boss steps down from Chambers role

Stephen has served as Chambers president for two years, taking over the role from V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan.

He welcomed new president Rodney Ayre to the position, which the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) said highlighted its focus on manufacturing, innovation, and the energy sector.

Mr Leckie recently hit out at the UK government’s Budget, which he claimed would cost his business an extra £750,000 a year.

“It has been an enormous privilege to have led the organisation over the last two years and I am proud that we remain recognised as the leading voice for business in Scotland,” he said.

Stephen Leckie at Crieff Hydro. Image: Tiger Bond

“Rodney will build on our success, supported by a strong board of directors, executive team and a network throughout Scotland who are focussed on providing support and connectivity to grow our economy.

“He has been a positive, driving force as a director of the SCC and will lead our 12,000 member organisations into its next phase of growth at a time when there are many challenges, including addressing the skills shortages and rebuilding a stronger manufacturing base.”

SCC president chosen

SCC chief executive Dr Liz Cameron CBE added: “Rodney brings a wealth of experience, strong leadership skills with a deep knowledge of the challenges but also the massive opportunities that lie ahead.

“He has been at the forefront of innovation, renewable technologies, and manufacturing.

 Liz Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce. Image: DC Thomson.

“His strategic insight will further strengthen a diverse and dynamic team representing all business sectors.”

And Mr Ayre said: “I am honoured to have been asked to take up the position at such a critical time for Scottish businesses and I hope my extensive production expertise and international experience will provide valuable insight and guidance as we strive to create a stronger manufacturing base and encourage increased investment into Scotland.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish and UK governments to support investment in innovation, renewable products and our industrial base.”

