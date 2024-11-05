Crieff Hydro boss steps down as Scottish Chambers of Commerce president

Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie is to stand down as president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce at the end of the year.

The Perthshire business owner, who operates hotels across Scotland, is to be replaced by Mitsubishi Electric’s manufacturing boss Rodney Ayre.

As the fifth generation of his family to run Crieff Hydro, he remains in charge of Scotland’s oldest trading registered company.

And Mr Leckie was recently announced in a new role as chair of publicly funded body VisitScotland, a position he will hold until 2027.

Hydro boss steps down from Chambers role

Stephen has served as Chambers president for two years, taking over the role from V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan.

He welcomed new president Rodney Ayre to the position, which the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) said highlighted its focus on manufacturing, innovation, and the energy sector.

Mr Leckie recently hit out at the UK government’s Budget, which he claimed would cost his business an extra £750,000 a year.

“It has been an enormous privilege to have led the organisation over the last two years and I am proud that we remain recognised as the leading voice for business in Scotland,” he said.

“Rodney will build on our success, supported by a strong board of directors, executive team and a network throughout Scotland who are focussed on providing support and connectivity to grow our economy.

“He has been a positive, driving force as a director of the SCC and will lead our 12,000 member organisations into its next phase of growth at a time when there are many challenges, including addressing the skills shortages and rebuilding a stronger manufacturing base.”

SCC president chosen

SCC chief executive Dr Liz Cameron CBE added: “Rodney brings a wealth of experience, strong leadership skills with a deep knowledge of the challenges but also the massive opportunities that lie ahead.

“He has been at the forefront of innovation, renewable technologies, and manufacturing.

“His strategic insight will further strengthen a diverse and dynamic team representing all business sectors.”

And Mr Ayre said: “I am honoured to have been asked to take up the position at such a critical time for Scottish businesses and I hope my extensive production expertise and international experience will provide valuable insight and guidance as we strive to create a stronger manufacturing base and encourage increased investment into Scotland.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish and UK governments to support investment in innovation, renewable products and our industrial base.”