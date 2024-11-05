Fife business support helps furniture maker’s dream move to Levenmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife business support helps furniture maker’s dream move to Levenmouth

Jack Webster has been able to open his own premises in Levenmouth Business Park

By Paul Malik
Jack Webster outside his new premises in Levenmouth Business Park. Image: Supplied
Jack Webster outside his new premises in Levenmouth Business Park. Image: Supplied

Fife furniture designer Jack Webster is celebrating after being able to realise his dream of opening his own premises in Levenmouth.

The 25-year-old makes bespoke pieces, and is known for his signature resin and wood coasters and placemats.

Jack had been working from his home office, selling his products online as far away as the US and Canada.

And his use of locally reclaimed wood, known as burrs and live edge which is so often discarded, has proven popular.

Now, after receiving support from Business Gateway, he has been able to move into Levenmouth Business Park, a purpose-built part of the £58 million Fife industrial innovation investment programme.

Webster Designs Levenmouth

Jack is one of the first to move to the new units in the business park.

Standing at around 1,001 square feet, the new space will have more than enough room for his tools and materials.

And with that he will be able to expand his product range to larger items, including coffee and dining tables, using his resin and wood method.

Jack Webster’s unique resin and wood placemats Image: Supplied/ Jack Webster

Jack said: “I’ve always wanted to base my business in Levenmouth.

“This new unit at Levenmouth Business Park provides the space I need to increase production and reduce wait times.

“The support from Business Gateway Fife and Fife Council’s economic development team has been invaluable.

“I’m excited to grow my business right here in Levenmouth.”

Business Gateway support

Jack received one-on-one support from business advisers Marissa Yassen Fleming and Samir Rhazali.

Business Gateway offers a host of support services on behalf of Fife Council.

Marissa commented, ‘When Jack started the business, he received advice on HMRC and bookkeeping.

“Since then, we’ve guided him on areas such as planning permission, rates, insurance, licenses, and health and safety.

“Upon relocating to his new premises, we discussed key aspects of the commercial lease and the importance of consulting a commercial property lawyer.

“Now that he has moved in, Jack is well-positioned to develop and grow the business.”

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, added: “We are pleased to welcome Webster Designs Fife Ltd to Levenmouth Business Park.

“Our units offer high-quality, flexible space at competitive rates, and we’re confident this will help Jack grow his business and contribute to the local economy.”

More from Business

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro. Image: DC Thomson.
Crieff Hydro boss steps down as Scottish Chambers of Commerce president
How Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects
Plans revealed for Dundee's first street food market
3
Corporate Christmas Tree Company Ltd founders Charlie and Fiona Cameron. Image: Supplied
Perth firm which makes millions selling Christmas trees and lights now owned by its…
Chloe Milne, managing director of Fisher and Donaldson, St Andrews Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife bakery boss warns political inaction will cost the High Street dear
4
Dog spa owner Arlene Millar has been celebrated at the Women in Business Awards. Image: Mike Reid
Gold for Angus entrepreneur who created canine spa and organic dog soap
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee turbine repair firm's contract win secures 88 city jobs
Fishers laundry plant at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.
Fife laundry firm Fishers returns to profit after three years of losses
Stirling-born chef Nick Nairn recently closed his Bridge of Allan restaurant because 'it wasn't making any money'
Stirling chef Nick Nairn warns of another 'nail in the coffin' for restaurants
3
Fife Aluminium and Metal Company's new Glenrothes premises. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson
Fife metalworks company doubles size of premises with Glenrothes move
The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee restaurant owner to raise prices in response to budget tax hikes
13

Conversation