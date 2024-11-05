Fife business support helps furniture maker’s dream move to Levenmouth

Fife furniture designer Jack Webster is celebrating after being able to realise his dream of opening his own premises in Levenmouth.

The 25-year-old makes bespoke pieces, and is known for his signature resin and wood coasters and placemats.

Jack had been working from his home office, selling his products online as far away as the US and Canada.

And his use of locally reclaimed wood, known as burrs and live edge which is so often discarded, has proven popular.

Now, after receiving support from Business Gateway, he has been able to move into Levenmouth Business Park, a purpose-built part of the £58 million Fife industrial innovation investment programme.

Webster Designs Levenmouth

Jack is one of the first to move to the new units in the business park.

Standing at around 1,001 square feet, the new space will have more than enough room for his tools and materials.

And with that he will be able to expand his product range to larger items, including coffee and dining tables, using his resin and wood method.

Jack said: “I’ve always wanted to base my business in Levenmouth.

“This new unit at Levenmouth Business Park provides the space I need to increase production and reduce wait times.

“The support from Business Gateway Fife and Fife Council’s economic development team has been invaluable.

“I’m excited to grow my business right here in Levenmouth.”

Business Gateway support

Jack received one-on-one support from business advisers Marissa Yassen Fleming and Samir Rhazali.

Business Gateway offers a host of support services on behalf of Fife Council.

Marissa commented, ‘When Jack started the business, he received advice on HMRC and bookkeeping.

“Since then, we’ve guided him on areas such as planning permission, rates, insurance, licenses, and health and safety.

“Upon relocating to his new premises, we discussed key aspects of the commercial lease and the importance of consulting a commercial property lawyer.

“Now that he has moved in, Jack is well-positioned to develop and grow the business.”

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, added: “We are pleased to welcome Webster Designs Fife Ltd to Levenmouth Business Park.

“Our units offer high-quality, flexible space at competitive rates, and we’re confident this will help Jack grow his business and contribute to the local economy.”