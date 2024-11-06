Dundee FC owners invest in Angus drinks firm

The company which owns Dundee FC has invested into Angus distillery Gin Bothy.

Dark Blue Property Holdings directors John Nelms and Tim Keyes, who own the Dee and the site at Camperdown where the team is planning to move, have joined the board of drinks company Bothy Trading.

Their company has shares in Dundee beer maker 71 Brewing and other US interests.

They are joined in their investment by Neace Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Kentucky, USA.

Boss John Neace also owns a US “soccer” team, Louisville City FC, who play in the USL Championship, America’s second-tier.

US football investment for Gin Bothy

Gin Bothy was established almost a decade ago by Kim Cameron, who originally started off as a jam maker.

Now her company sells drinks across the world, and recently had its gin feature in the Oscars goody bag handed out to nominees at the Academy Awards.

Speaking to The Courier, Kim explained how the deal came to be after the Dark Blues bosses came to Glamis for a tasting.

“At that time I knew I needed support, particularly in the American market, and I knew what that support looked like,” she said.

“And they came back for another meeting and we decided to go ahead with this new and exciting chapter.

“We have been working our way through this since January, and decided to announce it this month — not to coincide with the US election but it seems to have turned out that way.

“Already we have had a couple of board meetings, and I have been over to the US and worked with John Neece and his team there.

“This allows us access to a new American team, which is really exciting.”

American dreams

Expansion in to America is something Kim and Bothy Trading has been exploring for the last few years.

And working with American investors will give Bothy Trading and Gin Bothy greater access to a $450 billion market.

“We have been trading in the US for just over two years. And it is a huge opportunity for us. But it is too big for me to take-on on my own,” she adds.

“Gin Bothy sells currently in 23 states in America, but I know I need support in order to maximise that opportunity.

“And the Dark Blue Property team and Neece Ventures have the ability to help us navigate that world, which will make it much easier.

“John Neece owns various companies in the US. He owns a football team too, and also a brewery and bourbon company. This gives us access to first-fill bourbon barrels for future projects, for example.

“He has various different hospitality businesses in the US too, and they bring a huge amount of experience to the table.”

The company is keeping the investment figure under wraps for just now, but Kim added there are further announcements for the firm due in the new year.