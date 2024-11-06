Dundee FC owners invest in Angus drinks firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC owners invest in Angus drinks firm

Tim Keyes and John Nelms are now directors at Bothy Trading, which owns Gin Bothy

By Paul Malik
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The company which owns Dundee FC has invested into Angus distillery  Gin Bothy.

Dark Blue Property Holdings directors John Nelms and Tim Keyes, who own the Dee and the site at Camperdown where the team is planning to move, have joined the board of drinks company Bothy Trading.

Their company has shares in Dundee beer maker 71 Brewing and other US interests.

They are joined in their investment by Neace Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Kentucky, USA.

Boss John Neace also owns a US “soccer” team, Louisville City FC, who play in the USL Championship, America’s second-tier.

US football investment for Gin Bothy

Gin Bothy was established almost a decade ago by Kim Cameron, who originally started off as a jam maker.

Now her company sells drinks across the world, and recently had its gin feature in the Oscars goody bag handed out to nominees at the Academy Awards.

Speaking to The Courier, Kim explained how the deal came to be after the Dark Blues bosses came to Glamis for a tasting.

“At that time I knew I needed support, particularly in the American market, and I knew what that support looked like,” she said.

A woman standing outside a bothy wearing a black apron saying Gin Bothy.
Jam maker and Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron. Image: Gin Bothy

“And they came back for another meeting and we decided to go ahead with this new and exciting chapter.

“We have been working our way through this since January, and decided to announce it this month — not to coincide with the US election but it seems to have turned out that way.

“Already we have had a couple of board meetings, and I have been over to the US and worked with John Neece and his team there.

“This allows us access to a new American team, which is really exciting.”

American dreams

Expansion in to America is something Kim and Bothy Trading has been exploring for the last few years.

And working with American investors will give Bothy Trading and Gin Bothy greater access to a $450 billion market.

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group

“We have been trading in the US for just over two years. And it is a huge opportunity for us. But it is too big for me to take-on on my own,” she adds.

“Gin Bothy sells currently in 23 states in America, but I know I need support in order to maximise that opportunity.

“And the Dark Blue Property team and Neece Ventures have the ability to help us navigate that world, which will make it much easier.

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee FC chairman Tim Keyes Image: SNS.

“John Neece owns various companies in the US. He owns a football team too, and also a brewery and bourbon company. This gives us access to first-fill bourbon barrels for future projects, for example.

“He has various different hospitality businesses in the US too, and they bring a huge amount of experience to the table.”

The company is keeping the investment figure under wraps for just now, but Kim added there are further announcements for the firm due in the new year.

Conversation