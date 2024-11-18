Meet the Dundee woman who survived two wars and started her own law firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Dundee woman who survived two wars and started her own law firm

It wasn't an "easy path" but Samar Mandalawi was determined to use her own experiences to help others.

By Kelly Wilson
Lawyer Samar Mandalawi specialises in immigration and refugee help. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
After living through two wars in Iraq Samar Mandalawi developed a “deep passion” for trying to help others and knew she wanted to follow her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Samar came to the UK in 2003 and for the past two years she has run SM Immigration Lawyers in Dundee.

With three staff, she supports ethnic minorities and immigrants specialising in UK immigration law and equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) services.

Samar answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I started my business as a way to support ethnic minorities and immigrants, inspired by my own journey and the resilience I’ve seen in others.

After working for over six years with the Scottish Refugee Council and Dundee City Council, the Ukrainian war reignited my calling. I wanted to build a service that addresses the needs of those facing complex challenges, particularly asylum seekers, who often feel voiceless.

Establishing this business felt like a way to give back and contribute to a more inclusive society.

How did you get to where you are today?

My journey here was shaped by personal experience. I’m from Iraq and lived through two wars there. Members of my family were living in Kyiv when the Ukraine war started.

Moving to Dundee to study law, I was determined to specialise in immigration and EDI, driven by the desire to make a real difference.

With more than 10 years of work supporting ethnic minorities, immigrants, and asylum seekers, each step brought me closer to where I am today, equipped with both knowledge and compassion. My personal experiences and professional path combined to fuel my determination to create meaningful support for those who face the same struggle.

Who helped you?

Angie Lee, the founder of Business Women Station, played a pivotal role in my journey. Her mentorship was invaluable as I transitioned into EDI consulting and developed my expertise. She guided me step-by-step, helping me learn from my mistakes and build my confidence, especially during difficult times when I doubted myself.

Samar Mandalawi studied law in Dundee.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Take your time, it shall pass.” This advice reminds me to slow down, live in the moment, and truly enjoy each minute without always looking ahead.

What is your biggest mistake?

Early on, I felt the pressure to accomplish everything quickly, often moving too fast without fully thinking through each step. I’ve learned that sometimes, slowing down and focusing on each step can lead to better outcomes.

What is your greatest achievement?

Discovering my true self. After witnessing wars and facing countless challenges, I’ve learned that the most important journey is the one toward inner strength and clarity.

Samar Mandalawi was determined to achieve her goal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

As a member of the Federation of Small Businesses, and like many small businesses currently, I understand that rising costs are a challenge.

Local authorities could support this by encouraging initiatives that bring people together, fostering resilience, and offering more collaborative solutions during these times.

Supporting grassroots projects and community-building efforts could create a stronger foundation for everyone.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I hope to expand our reach, offering tailored support to more communities and becoming a leading voice for ethnic minorities and asylum seekers.

My vision is to develop programs that go beyond immediate support and provide long-term pathways to empowerment and self-sufficiency.

I want to partner with other organisations to amplify this work and eventually create a network of resources that can truly transform lives. Ultimately, I hope to create a legacy of support and opportunity for those who need it most.

