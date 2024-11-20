Dundee AI drug company born in city coffee shop sold for £500 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee AI drug company born in city coffee shop sold for £500 million

Exscientia is a spin-out from Dundee University and has become a subsidiary of US firm Recursion

By Paul Malik
Staff at Exscientia's Dundee office. Image: DC Thomson.
AI drug company Exscientia, founded in a city coffee shop and developed from Dundee University’s labs, has officially been taken over by a US pharmaceutical rival in a £500 million deal.

The firm was officially delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange on Wednesday, after the buy-out was completed.

Exscientia is a spin-out business from Dundee University, started by scandal-hit Andrew Hopkins and two others in 2012.

Hopkins was forced out as chief executive of the company he built from the ground-up in February following an investigation into “inappropriate” behaviour towards staff.

Exscientia Dundee
Former Exscientia chief executive professor Andrew Hopkins.

Exscientia now becomes a “wholly owned subsidiary” of Recursion.

A Dundee office still operates from the city quay complex Dundee One, which employs approximately 20 staff.

Exscientia becomes Recursion

The move will see Exscientia trade as Recursion UK.

David Hallett was Exscientia interim chief executive and has now been appointed chief scientific officer at Recursion.

“The combination of our platforms and people make us the company to beat,” he said

“With our combined strength of real-world proprietary data and the models we’ve created – hypothesizing, testing and learning in a continuous loop

“We are redefining the space by shrinking timelines and costs, identifying and optimising lead candidates faster than traditional methods.”

AI drug discovery

Chris Gibson, Recursion co-founder and chief executive, said the merger would see the American firm become a global leader in AI-enabled drug discovery.

“I believe the combination of the incredible teams and platforms at Exscientia and Recursion position us as the leader of the AI-enabled drug discovery and development.

“With more than 10 clinical and preclinical programs in the internal pipeline, more than 10 partnered programs and over $450m in upfront and realised milestone payments received from partners to date out of more than $20bn possible, we are advancing a flywheel of discovery and creating value in our pipeline through technology.”

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, USA, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective.

They also have offices in Toronto, Montreal, San Francisco, New York, Oxford and London.

Dundee coffee shop

Exscientia uses AI to help design  drugs which can dramatically reduce the time taken to develop medicines.

Since it was established in a Dundee coffee shop, Exscientia signed a series of multi-million pound deals with global drug giants.

Earlier this year it was announced Recursion had purchased the company.

The AI-enabled drug tech allows for fewer human tests, evidence shows, which can speed-up medicine development by years.

