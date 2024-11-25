Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30

Gavin Bell founded Yatter from his home three years ago and now employs a team of 12.

By Paul Malik
Yatter CEO Gavin Bell. Image: Yatter
A Kinross man who founded his marketing business after noticing a lack of successful advertising campaigns in the personal fitness industry has sold his company to a Liverpool ad agency.

Gavin Bell started his working life as a personal trainer, when he noticed other fitness bosses were struggling to effectively advertise their companies.

So three years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, Gavin started Yatter from his home in Kinross.

In that time, the company has grown exponentially and has now been bought by England-based Velstar.

Yatter has enjoyed consistent growth since starting out in 2021, Gavin said, managing more than £10 million in annual client ad spend and employing 12 staff.

Yatter sold to Velstar

Gavin said his team has enjoyed a number of successful campaigns in the short time they have been in business, including with Loch Lomond whisky and Aberdeen FC.

As a life-long Don, Gavin said he was delighted to have helped them with a recent paid-social marketing campaign selling season tickets to Pittodrie.

He earned his “in” to marketing after initially starting off running a fitness firm.

He said: “I moved down south from Shetland when I was about 18, and found out quite early on through my fitness business that people in the industry tended to lack any skills in marketing.

“That was my ‘in’ to the industry.

Yatter CEO Gavin Bell and commercial director Dave McColl  Image: Yatter

“From that, I did a bit of freelance consultancy and coaching in marketing and then when Covid hit, it gave me a chance to re-assess what I wanted to do. Which was build an agency.

“So I created Yatter.

“Since then, we have pretty much doubled in size year-on-year, to a team of 12 and during that time we have worked with some amazing clients in Scotland, the UK and as far away as the US and Australia.

“In October last year, I decided we were in a position to sell the company. There were a number of reasons for that, the main one being I had my first child. It was time to close the chapter of this book and start another.

“Velstar were a perfect fit for us. We have a very close alignment on values and culture.”

Company expansion

Liverpool-based Velstar reached a £6 million turnover this year, and buoyed by the acquisition of Yatter said they are on course for £10m annual revenue in 2024.

The acquisition was secured for an undisclosed fee.

Velstar chief executive Peter Birks added: “This is a positive move for the Velstar group as we continue to expand our services and grow our team and expertise.

“With our building strategic plans for 2025, I am confident there are exciting and rewarding times ahead for our customers and colleagues.”

Conversation