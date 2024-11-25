Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30

A Kinross man who founded his marketing business after noticing a lack of successful advertising campaigns in the personal fitness industry has sold his company to a Liverpool ad agency.

Gavin Bell started his working life as a personal trainer, when he noticed other fitness bosses were struggling to effectively advertise their companies.

So three years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, Gavin started Yatter from his home in Kinross.

In that time, the company has grown exponentially and has now been bought by England-based Velstar.

Yatter has enjoyed consistent growth since starting out in 2021, Gavin said, managing more than £10 million in annual client ad spend and employing 12 staff.

Yatter sold to Velstar

Gavin said his team has enjoyed a number of successful campaigns in the short time they have been in business, including with Loch Lomond whisky and Aberdeen FC.

As a life-long Don, Gavin said he was delighted to have helped them with a recent paid-social marketing campaign selling season tickets to Pittodrie.

He earned his “in” to marketing after initially starting off running a fitness firm.

He said: “I moved down south from Shetland when I was about 18, and found out quite early on through my fitness business that people in the industry tended to lack any skills in marketing.

“That was my ‘in’ to the industry.

“From that, I did a bit of freelance consultancy and coaching in marketing and then when Covid hit, it gave me a chance to re-assess what I wanted to do. Which was build an agency.

“So I created Yatter.

“Since then, we have pretty much doubled in size year-on-year, to a team of 12 and during that time we have worked with some amazing clients in Scotland, the UK and as far away as the US and Australia.

“In October last year, I decided we were in a position to sell the company. There were a number of reasons for that, the main one being I had my first child. It was time to close the chapter of this book and start another.

“Velstar were a perfect fit for us. We have a very close alignment on values and culture.”

Company expansion

Liverpool-based Velstar reached a £6 million turnover this year, and buoyed by the acquisition of Yatter said they are on course for £10m annual revenue in 2024.

The acquisition was secured for an undisclosed fee.

Velstar chief executive Peter Birks added: “This is a positive move for the Velstar group as we continue to expand our services and grow our team and expertise.

“With our building strategic plans for 2025, I am confident there are exciting and rewarding times ahead for our customers and colleagues.”