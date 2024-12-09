Meet the couple transforming rundown Dundee properties

What started as a hobby for husband and wife team Alexander and Kate Sikorsky led to the formation of two Dundee property companies.

After getting married in 2005, the couple started renovating properties and after a short spell abroad Dundee and Angus became their “playground”.

A&K Property Ltd and 8th Line Property Ltd combine buying and renovating properties with selling.

The couple answered our questions on their biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Our business journey began as a bit of a cheeky side hustle back in 2005, right after we tied the knot. Living in London, we both shared a passion for charming period properties, so we decided to give renovating apartments a go.

It was a delightful hobby that had potential but took a back seat when we moved abroad for almost nine years.

Fast forward to 2016, we found ourselves in bonnie Scotland, ready to dive back in but with a grander vision in mind. Dundee became our playground as we began transforming neglected spaces into premium homes and short-let properties.

From that point, our family business was born, and we’ve been crafting unique spaces ever since.

How did you get to where you are today?

We’ve always had an eye for potential, starting with rundown properties that needed some TLC.

By rolling up our sleeves and getting stuck in, we turned these neglected spaces into vibrant, sought-after homes.

We set up two companies: one for developing (buying and renovating) and another for managing our growing portfolio because selling was never the plan. It’s been a journey of learning, adapting, and loving what we do.

Who helped you?

Kate’s auntie deserves a special shout out – her experience in property development has been a guiding light. Her advice, encouragement, and occasional pep talks have been invaluable.

We also threw ourselves into networking, attended courses to upskill, and connected with like-minded folk. Joining the Federation of Small Businesses was a cracking decision – their support has been nothing short of brilliant.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Invest in yourself” – it’s simple but life-changing. Keep learning, keep growing, and the rest will follow.

What’s your biggest mistake?

Our biggest blunder is more about mindset than a single misstep. Trying to juggle too many things at once has been a recipe for delays, lost opportunities, and a fair bit of frustration. Learning to focus and not spread ourselves too thin has been a tough but essential lesson.

What’s your greatest achievement?

Building a family business while raising four children is something we’re immensely proud of. It’s no walk in the park, but the freedom to work for ourselves and create more time for our family is priceless.

Overcoming challenges together and growing both professionally and personally feels like a proper win.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Ah, the million-pound question! The past few years have been tough, with soaring costs for fuel, materials, and labour. We’ve had to tighten our belts, plan smarter, and make every penny count.

The government could really step up by capping energy prices and slashing the red tape for small businesses. Reducing taxes and simplifying processes would give SMEs like ours the breathing room we desperately need.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We dream of a more streamlined business that allows us to step back a little. The goal is to have more time to travel, explore, and spend quality moments with friends – life’s too short not to enjoy it.