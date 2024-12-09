Meet the couple transforming rundown Dundee properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Meet the couple transforming rundown Dundee properties

Alexander and Kate Sikorsky's business venture originally began as a "cheeky side hustle".

By Kelly Wilson
Alexander and Kate Sikorsky outside one of their renovation properties. Image: FSB


What started as a hobby for husband and wife team Alexander and Kate Sikorsky led to the formation of two Dundee property companies.

After getting married in 2005, the couple started renovating properties and after a short spell abroad Dundee and Angus became their “playground”.

A&K Property Ltd and 8th Line Property Ltd combine buying and renovating properties with selling.

The couple answered our questions on their biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Our business journey began as a bit of a cheeky side hustle back in 2005, right after we tied the knot. Living in London, we both shared a passion for charming period properties, so we decided to give renovating apartments a go.

It was a delightful hobby that had potential but took a back seat when we moved abroad for almost nine years.

Fast forward to 2016, we found ourselves in bonnie Scotland, ready to dive back in but with a grander vision in mind. Dundee became our playground as we began transforming neglected spaces into premium homes and short-let properties.

From that point, our family business was born, and we’ve been crafting unique spaces ever since.

How did you get to where you are today?

We’ve always had an eye for potential, starting with rundown properties that needed some TLC.

By rolling up our sleeves and getting stuck in, we turned these neglected spaces into vibrant, sought-after homes.

Alexander and Kate Sikorsky have juggled running two Dundee property businesses and family life. Image: FSB

We set up two companies: one for developing (buying and renovating) and another for managing our growing portfolio because selling was never the plan. It’s been a journey of learning, adapting, and loving what we do.

Who helped you?

Kate’s auntie deserves a special shout out – her experience in property development has been a guiding light. Her advice, encouragement, and occasional pep talks have been invaluable.

We also threw ourselves into networking, attended courses to upskill, and connected with like-minded folk. Joining the Federation of Small Businesses was a cracking decision – their support has been nothing short of brilliant.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Invest in yourself” – it’s simple but life-changing. Keep learning, keep growing, and the rest will follow.

What’s your biggest mistake?

Our biggest blunder is more about mindset than a single misstep. Trying to juggle too many things at once has been a recipe for delays, lost opportunities, and a fair bit of frustration. Learning to focus and not spread ourselves too thin has been a tough but essential lesson.

What’s your greatest achievement?

Building a family business while raising four children is something we’re immensely proud of. It’s no walk in the park, but the freedom to work for ourselves and create more time for our family is priceless.

Overcoming challenges together and growing both professionally and personally feels like a proper win.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Ah, the million-pound question! The past few years have been tough, with soaring costs for fuel, materials, and labour. We’ve had to tighten our belts, plan smarter, and make every penny count.

The government could really step up by capping energy prices and slashing the red tape for small businesses. Reducing taxes and simplifying processes would give SMEs like ours the breathing room we desperately need.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We dream of a more streamlined business that allows us to step back a little. The goal is to have more time to travel, explore, and spend quality moments with friends – life’s too short not to enjoy it.

