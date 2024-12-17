Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k

A popular bar and restaurant in Stirlingshire has come up for sale.

The Capercaillie in Killin has been placed on the market as the current owner looks to retire.

Described by agents ASG Commercial as “well-established and highly popular”, the Main Street restaurant is adjacent to the River Dochart.

Set across two floors, the property features a large modern restaurant that can accommodate 50 people.

The estate agent says the extensive use of glass allows the restaurant to blend in with its surroundings.

There is also a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace.

There is space for a further 22 customers on the patio and eight seats on the recently rebuilt veranda overlooking the river.

To the rear of the restaurant is the commercial kitchen.

The current operators have recently completed several upgrades, including replacing the coffee machine, oven, ice maker, glasswasher, dishwasher, fridges and hot water boiler.

Opposite the restaurant is an area for coach parking which helps generate high footfall throughout the day.

Parking is available at the council car park to the side of the restaurant.

Additionally, three ensuite bedrooms under the restaurant are currently used as staff accommodation.

These feature separate access from the garden and could be converted back to letting accommodation.

The listing says the rooms previously boasted “exceptionally high” occupancy rates during the tourist months.

The Capercaillie is on the market for offers in the region of £249,950.

