Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k

The Capercaillie's owner is looking to retire.

By Andrew Robson
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
The Capercaillie. Image: ASG Commercial

A popular bar and restaurant in Stirlingshire has come up for sale.

The Capercaillie in Killin has been placed on the market as the current owner looks to retire.

Described by agents ASG Commercial as “well-established and highly popular”, the Main Street restaurant is adjacent to the River Dochart.

The entrance to the Killin restaurant and bar for sale
The entrance. Image: ASG Commercial
The restaurant
The main restaurant. Image: ASG Commercial
The bar
The bar. Image: ASG Commercial

Set across two floors, the property features a large modern restaurant that can accommodate 50 people.

The estate agent says the extensive use of glass allows the restaurant to blend in with its surroundings.

There is also a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace.

There is space for a further 22 customers on the patio and eight seats on the recently rebuilt veranda overlooking the river.

To the rear of the restaurant is the commercial kitchen.

the stone fireplace
The stone fireplace. Image: ASG Commercial
the bar area
The bar area. Image: ASG Commercial
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: ASG Commercial
The toilets
The toilets. Image: ASG Commercial

The current operators have recently completed several upgrades, including replacing the coffee machine, oven, ice maker, glasswasher, dishwasher, fridges and hot water boiler.

Opposite the restaurant is an area for coach parking which helps generate high footfall throughout the day.

Parking is available at the council car park to the side of the restaurant.

The veranda overlooks the river.
The veranda overlooks the river. Image: ASG Commercial
Accommodation sits below the restaurant for sale
Accommodation sits below the restaurant. Image: ASG Commercial
The Capercaillie
The Capercaillie. Image: ASG Commercial
The nearby River Dochart.
The nearby River Dochart. Image: ASG Commercial

Additionally, three ensuite bedrooms under the restaurant are currently used as staff accommodation.

These feature separate access from the garden and could be converted back to letting accommodation.

The listing says the rooms previously boasted “exceptionally high” occupancy rates during the tourist months.

The accommodation
The accommodation. Image: ASG Commercial
There are three rooms in total.
There are three rooms in total. Image: ASG Commercial
One of the en-suite showers
One of the en-suite showers. Image: ASG Commercial

The Capercaillie is on the market for offers in the region of £249,950.

Elsewhere, an incredible country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views has gone up for sale for £2.2 million.

And a unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth has been put up for sale.

