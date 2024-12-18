Fife jobs saved as Harland and Wolff yard bought by Spanish rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife jobs saved as Harland and Wolff yard bought by Spanish rival

The buy-out has been described as a "huge victory" for 200 Fife workers after a reported £70m deal.

By Paul Malik
Methil Yard, Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Methil Yard, Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

The immediate future of a Fife yard has been secured after a deal to buy the site from debt-stricken Harland and Wolff by Spanish firm Navantia was agreed.

A deal is expected to be finalised on Thursday which will see all four UK yards, including Methil and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis, come under new ownership.

The Methil yard employs around 200 staff.

Glenrothes Labour MP Richard Baker called the buy-out a “huge victory” for workers, with it understood job guarantees for the Fife yard have been given, Sky News reports.

Harland and Wolff, who are known globally as the company which built the Titanic, collapsed into administration earlier this year with reported debts of £160 million.

Earlier this year, the Labour government refused to publicly bail the company out, due to “a very substantial risk that taxpayer money would be lost”.

Navantia is expected to pay around £70m for Harland and Wolff’s assets.

They will also benefit from improved terms on a government contract to build three Fleet Solid Support vessels for the Royal Navy.

Union warns of ‘doom loop’

GMB national officer Matt Roberts welcomed the announcement, but promised to continue holding the government and Navantia’s “feet to the fire”.

He said: “This is good news for UK sovereign capability and capacity in renewables and shipbuilding, but challenges remain.

“GMB campaigned long and hard for all four Harland and Wolff yards to be included in any sale — so the fact they have all been saved, with the promise of all jobs retained and new jobs created is very welcome.

“However without proper investment into local skills and facilities at all four yards, and the onshoring of orders, the doom loop will be in danger of coming back.

“GMB will hold both Navantia and the government’s feet to the fire to ensure promises are kept.”

Expected deal for Methil yard ‘huge victory’

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker said the agreement showed the UK government was “delivering for Fife”.

“This expected deal is a huge victory for the workers, local management and everyone who has fought so hard for the future of the Methil Yard,” he said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my colleagues in government who recognised the sale of Harland and Wolff had to include Methil along with the other yards.

“This shows the new Labour government is delivering for Fife and investing in the future of our local communities.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scotland secretary Ian Murray and Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker with Matt Smith, general manager of Methil Yard. Image: PA.

“Without this commitment the outcome could have been very different.

“When I was elected it was clear the refusal of the last Tory Government to take the action required to ensure the yards had a sustainable future had left Methil in a precarious position.

“Since then, I have worked every day alongside all those fighting for the future of the yard and its skilled workforce to secure a successful outcome.

“The Navantia deal is almost secured but the key issue for me as the local MP is we now need an ongoing commitment and workable plan by all key stakeholders and all levels of government to ensure a lasting future for the yard.

“These workers have faced too much anxiety in recent years.

“With GB Energy headquartered in Scotland, the 200 skilled jobs and apprenticeships at Methil and the expertise of the workforce are crucial in our mission to turn Scotland and the UK into a clean energy superpower.”

More from Business

The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
Perthshire lodge company liquidated and residents ordered to leave
Conar Fleming is relishing his new role as a trainee undertaker at Affertons. Image: Alan Richardson/PixAR
Former Dundee traffic warden on his journey to become an undertaker
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k
Priests taking part in a celebratory mass at Notre Dame last week, wearing robes using Perthshire-made wool. Image: Macnaughton Holdings.
Perthshire luxury wool used in Notre Dame opening ceremony watched by millions
Sarah Thomson, left, receiving her Businesswoman of the Year award from Joyce White OBE Image: Supplied.
Fife canoe boss who lost ability to walk named businesswoman of the year
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Campaign to raise millions of pounds for Eden Project Dundee to start next…
23
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Keiller Centre column RB Picture shows; RB Keiller Centre column. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee deserves progress - so why has Keiller Centre news left me…
8
Shepherd's Martin Waite, Whyte & Barrie's Alan Crooks, Shepherd's Ian Fergusson and Whyte & Barrie's John Leighton.
Dundee chartered surveyors Shepherd adds 25 staff with acquisition
How the new Dundee Clarks could look. Image: Clarks
EXCLUSIVE: Clarks shoe shop to return to Dundee
Approval for the Berwick Bank project has been delayed.
Multi-billion-pound Fife wind farm in planning limbo for two years

Conversation