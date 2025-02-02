Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years

She has been finding brides their dream dress at her Fair City boutique for an incredible 25 years.

Yet Wendy Beck admits she has been so wedded to her business she never found the time to settle down and get married herself.

The 60-year-old doesn’t feel she has missed out, however, as she has been a key part of so many weddings over the years – and remains a “true believer in the magic of marriage”.

Wendy, who runs La Beck Bridal boutique in Perth, started out as a theatre costume designer and has toured with Scottish Ballet.

She turned her talents to making wedding dresses before opening her own shop in 2000.

She soon became too busy to keep making her own gowns but the talented seamstress still offers brides alterations.

Perth has seen a number of other bridal boutiques come and go over the years, but La Beck Bridal on Hospital Street has stood the test of time.

Wendy believes the secret to her success is that she is a “one woman show” and offers each of her clients a private, two-hour experience in store as well as bespoke fittings and alterations.

She also ensures she has sample dresses available in a wide range of sizes – from UK size 8 to 30 – to ensure every bride can try something on and feel good.

Perth bridal boutique offers personal touch

Wendy said: “I just love my job and feel very privileged to have had the shop for 25 years now.

“It hasn’t always been easy, with rising costs, floods and the Covid pandemic making things very tough in recent years, but I can wholeheartedly say that doing what I do makes me very happy.

“Not having any staff makes it easier, in my opinion, as I can concentrate on each customer and it’s only us in the shop. I can suit myself.

“Being able to find a bride a dress they feel special in and offer a personal touch is why I do what I do.

“Brides often open up to me about their insecurities and any difficulties they are facing in their lives come out. I like to think I offer more than just a dress.”

Wendy, who also sells bridal accessories, bridesmaid dresses and prom dresses, added: “It might seem funny that I sell wedding dresses when I am not married but I am happy being part of other people’s weddings.

“To be honest, I don’t think I could have given as much to my business if I had a partner and I am happy with my life.

“I hope to keep going at least until retirement age – and maybe beyond.”

Bridal styles have altered

Over the last 25 years, Wendy has seen many bridal trends change. White dresses are now rare, she says, with almost all brides opting for ivory.

The average age of brides has also gone up, as has the number of women who are self-financing rather than relying on their parents to buy their gowns.

Wendy, whose customers come from across Scotland, made the decision early on to stock “affordable” dresses. Her stock ranges from £340 to £1,550 to ensure no-one feels “priced out”.