Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years

Wendy Beck, who runs La Beck Bridal, says not marrying has allowed her to "give her all" to her customers.

Wendy Beck in store
Wendy Beck's shop has now been trading in the Fair City for a quarter of a century. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

She has been finding brides their dream dress at her Fair City boutique for an incredible 25 years.

Yet Wendy Beck admits she has been so wedded to her business she never found the time to settle down and get married herself.

The 60-year-old doesn’t feel she has missed out, however, as she has been a key part of so many weddings over the years – and remains a “true believer in the magic of marriage”.

Wendy, who runs La Beck Bridal boutique in Perth, started out as a theatre costume designer and has toured with Scottish Ballet.

She turned her talents to making wedding dresses before opening her own shop in 2000.

She soon became too busy to keep making her own gowns but the talented seamstress still offers brides alterations.

Wendy at sewing machine
Talented costume designer Wendy Beck does all alterations herself. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth has seen a number of other bridal boutiques come and go over the years, but La Beck Bridal on Hospital Street has stood the test of time.

Wendy believes the secret to her success is that she is a “one woman show” and offers each of her clients a private, two-hour experience in store as well as bespoke fittings and alterations.

She also ensures she has sample dresses available in a wide range of sizes – from UK size 8 to 30 – to ensure every bride can try something on and feel good.

Perth bridal boutique offers personal touch

Wendy said: “I just love my job and feel very privileged to have had the shop for 25 years now.

“It hasn’t always been easy, with rising costs, floods and the Covid pandemic making things very tough in recent years, but I can wholeheartedly say that doing what I do makes me very happy.

“Not having any staff makes it easier, in my opinion, as I can concentrate on each customer and it’s only us in the shop. I can suit myself.

“Being able to find a bride a dress they feel special in and offer a personal touch is why I do what I do.

“Brides often open up to me about their insecurities and any difficulties they are facing in their lives come out. I like to think I offer more than just a dress.”

Wendy with dresses
Every dress at La Beck bridal is “affordable”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Wendy, who also sells bridal accessories, bridesmaid dresses and prom dresses, added: “It might seem funny that I sell wedding dresses when I am not married but I am happy being part of other people’s weddings.

“To be honest, I don’t think I could have given as much to my business if I had a partner and I am happy with my life.

“I hope to keep going at least until retirement age – and maybe beyond.”

Bridal styles have altered

Over the last 25 years, Wendy has seen many bridal trends change. White dresses are now rare, she says, with almost all brides opting for ivory.

The average age of brides has also gone up, as has the number of women who are self-financing rather than relying on their parents to buy their gowns.

Wendy, whose customers come from across Scotland, made the decision early on to stock “affordable” dresses. Her stock ranges from £340 to £1,550 to ensure no-one feels “priced out”.

More from Business

Storm Babet's aftermath in River Street, Brechin. Image: Peter Leslie/ Drone Survey Services
Where do houses sell below home report valuations in Tayside?
Bayne's joint managing director, John Bayne. Image: Supplied.
Fife bakery Bayne's record profits as it expands to 69 shops
8
Staff Ioan Williamson, Ryan Hanlon, Emma Robson Image: Supplied
Dundee pub claims city's largest television after refurbishment
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA
DCA boss warns venue still needs council cash after £4m funding boost
8
Ruth Croman, managing partner at Macnabs; Lesley Larg, managing partner, Thorntons; and Nick Barclay, chair of Thorntons. Image: Supplied.
Dundee’s Thorntons merges with Perth’s Macnabs to create one of Tayside’s largest law firms
The housing development in Newtyle, which is expected to be finished by April 2025. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Angus homes left half-built after Perthshire housebuilder collapse to be completed – by firm’s…
Brothers Lewis and Ross Hazel, who will become the fifth generation of their family to run Jannetta's Gelateria in St Andrews. Image: Supplied.
All in the family as brothers scoop up Fife ice cream business
2
John Muir, a founding partner at MML Law, has announced he is stepping back from the firm he co-founded in 1992. Image: Supplied.
Dundee solicitor who negotiated with Donald Trump announces retirement
The met mast at Inch Cape offshore wind farm.
Angus offshore wind farm development secures final piece of £3.5 billion funding
2
Morris Leslie, founder of Morris Leslie Plant Hire.
Morris Leslie: Profits fall at Perthshire plant hire giant

Conversation