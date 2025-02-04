Beauty salon expansion ‘what Bridge of Allan needed’ says owner

The owner of a Bridge of Allan beauty salon says the business’s expansion is “what the town needed”.

Queen Bee Beauty, run by Jackie Mahmood-Thomson for five years, has moved into bigger premises on Henderson Street.

Jackie, 43, has been a beauty therapist for 20 years but set up her own salon when she moved to Dunblane in 2020.

She told The Courier: “We started in smaller premises in Bridge of Allan.

“The business kept growing, and we were busier and busier – we were eventually turning people away.

“I saw the new building and its potential – it’s what Bridge of Allan needed – so we renovated it.

“Bridge of Allan has been missing a main salon, one on the high street, and I wanted to create a larger salon where we can retail skincare.

“We’re an all-round salon.

“We do waxing, nails, facials, skin treatments, lashes – there’s something for everybody.”

New machines at expanded Bridge of Allan salon Queen Bee Beauty

Jackie says the new site has attracted positive feedback from regulars and has helped attract new customers.

She hopes the move can help boost other nearby businesses.

Along with the move, Jackie has acquired two new machines that deal with a number of skin concerns.

One acts as a non-surgical facelift, while the second is a HydraFacial, offering a full detox for the skin.

Jackie has also expanded her team by hiring two new therapists.

Queen Bee Beauty will hold an open day on February 22 between 1pm and 3pm to showcase the new premises with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.