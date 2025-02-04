An ‘alternative’ way to boost your business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

An ‘alternative’ way to boost your business

Established as an invaluable support for business owners, The Alternative Board is launching a new skill-enhancing programme for staff too.

In partnership with TAB North East Scotland
Diverse team of happy colleagues having fun at meeting table, talking, discussing team success, brainstorming on creative ideas, work tasks, planning strategy, laughing, enjoying cooperation
The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.

Running a business can be exhilarating, challenging, frustrating, satisfying, stressful and lonely – sometimes all at the same time.

As the key decision maker in any business, the weight of responsibility can feel quite isolating and often overwhelming. Perhaps you have limited opportunity to discuss strategy, air your ideas and vent your frustrations.

If that’s something you can relate to, then The Alternative Board (TAB) North East Scotland might be exactly what you need.

TAB brings together business leaders in a group setting where they provide challenge, support and accountability for each other. This empowering peer support enables group members to make better decisions for both them and their businesses.

A worldwide network established 35 years ago, TAB has helped over 25,000 business owners achieve personal and business success. Members report increased turnover, improved leadership skills and a better ability to address people or organisational issues as just some of the benefits to joining.

The new High Impact Manager Accelerator Programme

Helen Mill and Jonathan Smith operate TAB North East Scotland, which covers Aberdeen, Dundee, Angus and Perth.

Helen Mill from TAB North East
Helen Mill, TAB North East Scotland.

Not only are Helen and Jonathan instrumental in supporting local business owners and key decision makers, but they are also rolling out a brand new programme called the High Impact Manager Accelerator Programme (HI-MAP) that provides training and support to staff in managerial and supervisory roles.

We spoke to Helen to find out more. She told us: “TAB have been supporting business owners and leaders for 35 years. Originating in USA , it is a global organisation, operating in around 24 countries worldwide. It’s fair to say it’s a tried and tested model.

“We work with the senior decision makers in the company who might be the owner, the MD or director.

“Our members often raise the challenge of  recruitment and retention of the their senior leadership team, managers and supervisors, who are vital to the implementation of company vision and strategy.

“In response to that need, our new programme, HI-MAP, has been designed to provide practical training utilising the 70:20:10 model of learning and development best practice.”

Smiling diverse businesspeople gather at desk in office have fun joke discussing ideas together, happy multiethnic colleagues laugh negotiate brainstorming at meeting in boardroom
HI-MAP offers peer group support as well as accountability.

Helen continued: “With HI-MAP we take the same principles we apply to running our Boards – providing members with peer group support as well as accountability for implementation of their learning.

“Participants come together with other managers and supervisors either from within their own company or from a mixed group of non-competing companies. One of the key benefits of the group is that they will hold one another accountable for making the changes you need to make.”

Peer support and learning for managers and supervisors

Helen explained more about how HI-MAP works. She said: “HI-MAP has four paths: an improvement path, influence path, talent path and a team action path.

“Improvement is about communications, time, mentoring and making what you do effective and competitive. Influencing is about how you manage meetings and creating a good culture. Talent is around recruiting  and dealing with difficult people. Team action gets into things like strategic leadership, critical success factors and planning KPI’s.

“Each of the paths are standalone, but they come together to take participants through everything that will allow them to perform better and perhaps step up to new roles.”

What kind of business does Helen think will benefit from joining TAB, or a programme like HI-MAP? Helen replied: “Any business can benefit from training managers and supervisors, especially those who have been promoted internally. As for our TAB board members – there is a huge diversity in the size of companies and sectors that they operate in.”

“We are sector agnostic and for both our Boards and HI-MAP cohorts, there will be no competing companies around the table. The art of what we do is taking time to bring the right people around the table.”

With the power of peer support you can improve your business and even change your life. Interested? Have a no-obligation conversation with The Alternative Board North East Scotland.

More from Business

The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.
Scott Brothers to open new butchers in Broughty Ferry after £250,000 investment
Colin Bell.
First look at Perth bar after £100k revamp
2
Jackie Mahmood- Thomson and her therapists.
Beauty salon expansion 'what Bridge of Allan needed' says owner
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
Is £50m Perthshire hotel plan still viable after construction costs rise?
The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.
George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys' Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies…
The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.
How Hollywood projects bring in millions to Dundee and Fife economies
The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.
Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner - and it's a familiar face for…
7
The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.
New £15m Perthshire fridge recycling plant to create 50 jobs in next 18 months
Wendy Beck in store
Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years
The peer support offered by TAB can improve your business and even change your life.
Where do houses sell below home report valuations in Tayside?

Conversation