New £15m Perthshire fridge recycling plant to create 50 jobs in next 18 months

Financing is in place, construction has started and recruitment will ramp up.

By Rob McLaren
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group

The operators of a new fridge recycling operation in Perthshire say it will create 50 jobs in the next 18 months.

GAP Group first announced plans to create the £15 million facility in October 2023 and initially hoped it would be up and running in “early 2025”.

The timeline is now for it to open at Binn Eco Park at Glenfarg next year.

The Gateshead company now has its financing in place for the development and will ramp up its recruitment in the coming months.

Perthshire jobs

GAP Group says the Perth plant will be among the most advanced in the world.

It will have the capacity to recycle up to 650,000 fridges a year.

The Perthshire site will achieve a 100% net zero carbon footprint as it will be powered by the park’s own renewable energy grid power.

Binn Eco Park will also assist with the safe disposal of outputs such as fridge gases and PUR (polyurethane) which will be used as an energy from waste feedstock.

Construction has started to create the GAP Group fridge recycling facility at Binn Eco Park. Glenfarg.

The company will then sell the raw material to manufacturers to be used again in new products.

It will be operated by GAP Group North East, which was founded in 2005 and is now one of the largest electrical waste processors in the UK, with 150 employees.

The new factory will create a further 50 jobs in the local area over the next year-and-a-half. It is also expected to support 20 more jobs in the supply chain.

Funding for Perth fridge recycling plant

Funding for the multi-million-pound project has been supplied by HSBC.

Ben Foster, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “We are delighted to support GAP Group North East with their continued growth strategy.

“The expansion into Scotland is a positive step which will contribute greatly to the circular economy with the new site in Perth supporting the reduction of recycling exports.”

Peter Moody (centre) with staff at the new site at Glenfarg. Image: GAP Group

Peter Moody, director at GAP Group North East, said: “We have worked with HSBC UK for two years and the team continue to provide support, taking the time to understand our industry and the needs of our business.

HSBC UK has helped us to secure the site in Scotland, which has allowed us to expand our recycling plants north of the border.”

Conversation