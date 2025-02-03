Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner – and it’s a familiar face for locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner – and it’s a familiar face for locals

The Royal Arch will change hands in the coming weeks.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An iconic Broughty Ferry pub is being taken over by a new owner – who is a familiar face for locals.

The Royal Arch has been sold by Jonathan Stewart to John Black, who runs The Fort.

Plans are in place for the venue to be handed over in the coming weeks.

Jonathan has owned and run The Arch for the last 25 years.

The Royal Arch owner retiring

At the age of 71, and having spent more than 50 years involved in the city’s licensed trade, he has decided to retire.

Jonathan said: “You know when the time is right to retire and it’s now time for me.

“One of the main reasons is that I have five grandchildren and I want to be able to spend much more time with them.”

Jonathan Stewart is selling The Royal Arch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Jonathan previously tried to lease the pub out back in 2016 but when that fell through because he could not find a suitable person to take it on, he decided to keep it going.

He said: “I have done another eight years, although I have been less hands-on over that time – just doing three mornings a week behind the bar.

“I am delighted to be handing over to John Black of The Fort.

“He will be a safe pair of hands to take it on.

“He is local and is also very innovative so it’s great that he will own my pub going forward.”

Jonathan and The Royal Arch manager Sharon Monaghan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
John Black, who runs The Fort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sharon Monaghan, manager of the pub, and cook Michelle Roberts will be on hand to help John run the venue.

Jonathan added: “I’m definitely going to miss it.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to be more than 50 years in the licensed trade in Dundee.

“I must have served hundreds of thousands of customers in my time in the six pubs I have owned.

“It will always stay with me how interesting and how humorous all my customers have been.”

Plans to renovate The Royal Arch

New owner John said: “I have known Jonathan for many years – he was first introduced to me by my late father, John Black Snr.

“He has been a very important part of the Dundee and Scottish Licensed Trade Association over the years.

“He has owned and run some of Dundee’s most iconic venues and has seen so many changes in our trade over the years.”

John already runs The Fort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “If you could have a Monopoly board of Broughty Ferry’s public houses, The Royal Arch is where you would want your site.

“I knew the previous owners of The Arch and, next to The Fort, it has been a local of mine over the years.

“My family and I are looking forward to adding this venue to our business.

“Initially the venue will stay the same until we get a real feel for the place and then we have plans to start renovations, keeping the traditional feel with a twist.”

The Courier has taken a look at eight pubs that are for sale across Tayside and Fife.

