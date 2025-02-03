Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner – and it’s a familiar face for locals

An iconic Broughty Ferry pub is being taken over by a new owner – who is a familiar face for locals.

The Royal Arch has been sold by Jonathan Stewart to John Black, who runs The Fort.

Plans are in place for the venue to be handed over in the coming weeks.

Jonathan has owned and run The Arch for the last 25 years.

The Royal Arch owner retiring

At the age of 71, and having spent more than 50 years involved in the city’s licensed trade, he has decided to retire.

Jonathan said: “You know when the time is right to retire and it’s now time for me.

“One of the main reasons is that I have five grandchildren and I want to be able to spend much more time with them.”

Jonathan previously tried to lease the pub out back in 2016 but when that fell through because he could not find a suitable person to take it on, he decided to keep it going.

He said: “I have done another eight years, although I have been less hands-on over that time – just doing three mornings a week behind the bar.

“I am delighted to be handing over to John Black of The Fort.

“He will be a safe pair of hands to take it on.

“He is local and is also very innovative so it’s great that he will own my pub going forward.”

Sharon Monaghan, manager of the pub, and cook Michelle Roberts will be on hand to help John run the venue.

Jonathan added: “I’m definitely going to miss it.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to be more than 50 years in the licensed trade in Dundee.

“I must have served hundreds of thousands of customers in my time in the six pubs I have owned.

“It will always stay with me how interesting and how humorous all my customers have been.”

Plans to renovate The Royal Arch

New owner John said: “I have known Jonathan for many years – he was first introduced to me by my late father, John Black Snr.

“He has been a very important part of the Dundee and Scottish Licensed Trade Association over the years.

“He has owned and run some of Dundee’s most iconic venues and has seen so many changes in our trade over the years.”

He added: “If you could have a Monopoly board of Broughty Ferry’s public houses, The Royal Arch is where you would want your site.

“I knew the previous owners of The Arch and, next to The Fort, it has been a local of mine over the years.

“My family and I are looking forward to adding this venue to our business.

“Initially the venue will stay the same until we get a real feel for the place and then we have plans to start renovations, keeping the traditional feel with a twist.”

