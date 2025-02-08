Cowdenbeath kilt shop closing after 22 years as owner retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Cowdenbeath kilt shop closing after 22 years as owner retires

Jill Brock, 68, started Badgers Kilts from her garage.

By Finn Nixon
Jill Brock is closing Badgers Kilts in Cowdenbeath as she retires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jill Brock is closing Badgers Kilts in Cowdenbeath as she retires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A long-established kilt shop in Cowdenbeath is closing as the owner retires.

Badgers Kilts has been a feature of the town’s High Street for more than 22 years.

Jill Brock, 68, started the business with her late husband in their garage in 2000.

They later opened a shop in Leslie and initially had to borrow kilts to fill the premises.

Badgers Kilts moved to its current site on Cowdenbeath High Street in 2002.

Badgers Kilts has been a fixture on Cowdenbeath High Street since 2002. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After years of commuting by bus from Glenrothes four days a week, Jill feels it is the right time to retire.

She said: “I was going to retire a few years ago when my husband was ill, but I just kept going.

“I’ll never be a millionaire, but I’ve enjoyed what I did.

“I can’t keep going until I’m 100.”

Badgers Kilts helped with last-minute wedding orders

The shop has a loyal customer base in Cowdenbeath, but has also served people from across Fife.

Grooms have been regular customers of Badgers Kilts.

Jill has been happy to help them prepare for their weddings, even if some have left it until late in the day.

She said: “A lot of people would phone up with what we call ‘lastminute.com’ orders.

“I wanted to make it special for them because it’s the groom’s big day as well and the groom is a bit left out.

“I’ve met a lot of customers and helped with their school proms and weddings.

Jill is looking forward to retirement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“All of the customers have been fantastic and I’m sad to see it go.

“I tried to sell because it would have been good to stay on the high street.

“But it was hard to find anyone to carry it on and it’s difficult with the economic climate we’re in, so I’m shutting the doors.”

However, Jill is excited about aspects of her retirement, including spending more time with her grandchildren.

She added: “I’m going to enjoy not getting up early and bussing it from Glenrothes.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time sewing.

“I would also like to see the (Scottish) islands and do things that I haven’t been able to do.”

More from Business

New owners.
The young trio aiming for a '5-star experience' at Blairgowrie hotel and restaurant
Andrew Renwick, managing director of Caltech Lifts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman on growing family lift business Caltech to new heights
Andrew D Scott posing in signature style
Bearded Milnathort TikTok star named wedding celebrant of the year
The Whitehall Street unit where Korean BBQ Dundee is going
Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image:Alvarez & Marsal Golf
Controversial major St Andrews golf resort recommended for approval by council planning official
Wendy Donald arms folded outside her Blairgowrie butcher shop
Blairgowrie butcher to permanently close after car ploughed into shop
The Murraygate store is set to close. I
Dundee Beaverbrooks shop closing in fresh blow for Murraygate
4
Victor and Sons.
Family jewellers and watchmaker in Blairgowrie to close after 71 years of business
Thomas Wallace bought Pettycur Holiday Park in 1984
Thomas Wallace: Visionary founder of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn dies aged 84
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Muir Homes submits new Auchterarder planning application amid fierce objections

Conversation