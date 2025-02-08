Cowdenbeath kilt shop closing after 22 years as owner retires

A long-established kilt shop in Cowdenbeath is closing as the owner retires.

Badgers Kilts has been a feature of the town’s High Street for more than 22 years.

Jill Brock, 68, started the business with her late husband in their garage in 2000.

They later opened a shop in Leslie and initially had to borrow kilts to fill the premises.

Badgers Kilts moved to its current site on Cowdenbeath High Street in 2002.

After years of commuting by bus from Glenrothes four days a week, Jill feels it is the right time to retire.

She said: “I was going to retire a few years ago when my husband was ill, but I just kept going.

“I’ll never be a millionaire, but I’ve enjoyed what I did.

“I can’t keep going until I’m 100.”

Badgers Kilts helped with last-minute wedding orders

The shop has a loyal customer base in Cowdenbeath, but has also served people from across Fife.

Grooms have been regular customers of Badgers Kilts.

Jill has been happy to help them prepare for their weddings, even if some have left it until late in the day.

She said: “A lot of people would phone up with what we call ‘lastminute.com’ orders.

“I wanted to make it special for them because it’s the groom’s big day as well and the groom is a bit left out.

“I’ve met a lot of customers and helped with their school proms and weddings.

“All of the customers have been fantastic and I’m sad to see it go.

“I tried to sell because it would have been good to stay on the high street.

“But it was hard to find anyone to carry it on and it’s difficult with the economic climate we’re in, so I’m shutting the doors.”

However, Jill is excited about aspects of her retirement, including spending more time with her grandchildren.

She added: “I’m going to enjoy not getting up early and bussing it from Glenrothes.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time sewing.

“I would also like to see the (Scottish) islands and do things that I haven’t been able to do.”