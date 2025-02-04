Is £50m Perthshire hotel plan still viable after construction costs rise?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Is £50m Perthshire hotel plan still viable after construction costs rise?

The plans for a four-star hotel and museum the outskirts of Perth were first announced four years ago.

aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
The Morris Leslie plan could transform this site at West Kinfauns near Perth. Image: ICA/Morris Leslie.
By Rob McLaren

It’s been four years since Perthshire company Morris Leslie first announced plans for a hotel, lodge development and museum on the outskirts of Perth.

The firm said the plans, on 11 hectares of land neighbouring its head offices at West Kinfauns, had the potential to bring 80,000 people to the area annually.

The vision was for a four-star hotel and a museum that tells the story of transport and vehicles over the last century.

Though the site is still empty, work has carried on behind the scenes.

And in the coming months, the viability of the project will be tested as the site is marketed to operators.

Perthshire hotel plans

Planning permission was unanimously granted by councillors in December 2023 with council leader Grant Laing saying the scheme was “an important step in creating opportunity for Perth and Kinross to make the best of its assets”.

Since then, discussions relating to land required by the local authority for a park and ride scheme continued all of last year.

Graham Ogilvie, group operations director of Morris Leslie, said this is now close to reaching a conclusion. The development site will then be marketed.

Mr Ogilvie said: “The deal with the council is about to be signed so that allows us to then market the consented site for the hotel.

“It will be marketed for sale through a specialist. The network of hotel developers is pretty small.”

Morris Leslie group operations director Graham Ogilvie.

The land will be sold to a developer who will build the hotel and rent it to what could be an international hotel brand.

The development of the lodges will be done by Morris Leslie directly. Although best known for its plant hire and auctions businesses, Morris Leslie has significant property interests as well as a lodge development on the Angus/Perthshire border at Brigton of Ruthven.

Mr Ogilvie said the lodges development at Kinfauns will take place when market conditions are right.

“The lodges development doesn’t rely on the hotel – it’s more a case of timing it so confidence levels are right.

“We’re seeing sales levels pick up at Ruthven, so consumer confidence is improving.”

The museum would be later in the plans, with it being funded from profits from the lodges and hotel site sale.

Is project still viable at £50m cost?

The appetite for a multi-million-pound hotel development will be tested when it is marketed for sale.

Initially announced as a £33.8m project four years ago, Mr Ogilvie noted that the prices for construction materials have since increased by more than 50%.

Creating a four-star hotel, which has permission for up to 150 rooms, could now cost in excess of £50m.

Mr Ogilvie said the changing economics mean the company may have to be patient and wait for the market to “regulate”.

The plans for the Perthshire leisure hub with hotel and lodges at West Kinfauns.

He said: “In the past four years, not only are construction costs up, borrowing costs are up as well.

“When we start marketing that site, that will be the real test. Operators will be able to have a look.

“But we also know we might have to play the long game and wait until the market regularises in terms of borrowing and construction costs.”

More from Business

George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly/DC Thomson Design Team
George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys' Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies…
James McAvoy on location at Hilltown Court multi in November 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How Hollywood projects bring in millions to Dundee and Fife economies
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner - and it's a familiar face for…
5
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group
New £15m Perthshire fridge recycling plant to create 50 jobs in next 18 months
Wendy Beck in store
Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years
Storm Babet's aftermath in River Street, Brechin. Image: Peter Leslie/ Drone Survey Services
Where do houses sell below home report valuations in Tayside?
Bayne's joint managing director, John Bayne. Image: Supplied.
Fife bakery Bayne's record profits as it expands to 69 shops
8
Staff Ioan Williamson, Ryan Hanlon, Emma Robson Image: Supplied
Dundee pub claims city's largest television after refurbishment
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA
DCA boss warns venue still needs council cash after £4m funding boost
11
Ruth Croman, managing partner at Macnabs; Lesley Larg, managing partner, Thorntons; and Nick Barclay, chair of Thorntons. Image: Supplied.
Dundee’s Thorntons merges with Perth’s Macnabs to create one of Tayside’s largest law firms

Conversation